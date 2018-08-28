Result of season for Wanderers with win over table-toppers

Jack Severy, right, was key for Ipswich Wanderers in their win over Harleston. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Thurlow One Ipswich Wanderers 3 Harleston 1 Improving Wanderers achieved their best result of the season in defeating the runaway leaders at a damp Humber Doucy Lane, writes Dave Meeson.

Although the performance was very much a team effort, Jack Severy was particularly influential with his pinpoint deliveries from wide positions, James Watling proved a handful up front and keeper Ben Mayhew made a couple of excellent stops at crucial times to prevent Harleston from getting a foothold back into the game.

The home side opened the scoring on seven minutes when Alexandru Bobonete drove home his first goal for the club after Harleston defender Charlie Roe failed to clear.

There was nearly an equalizer almost immediately only for Connor Delaney to shoot wide with Mayhew stranded.

Harleston continued to push forward and Mayhew spread himself to save from Nathan Russell. Wide man Nicky Howell then got behind the home defence only for his inviting cross to be missed by everyone.

However, it was Wanderers who increased their lead though a superb close range volley from Watling as he latched on to a deep free kick from Severy, a recent signing from Hadleigh and now back for a second spell at the club.

Mayhew then produced a superb stop from Jake imrie as he back-peddled to somehow push his header over the bar.

Joe Berry made it 3-0 just after the break when he converted from 6 yards after another Severy dead ball delivery was fumbled by visiting keeper Brandon Ling.

Watling could have added a fourth just prior to the hour as he rounded the keeper only for Roe to divert his effort against the underside of the bar and away.

Town had scored in every game this season so it was no surprise when they pulled a goal back with 20 minutes of normal time left through Russell who powerfully headed home at the back post.

However, any hopes Harleston had of pulling the game out of the fire evaporated soon afterwards as Roe was sent off for a late and dangerous tackle leaving the hosts to see out the game fairly comfortably.

Wanderers remain in eighth place and are now unbeaten in four while Harleston, despite the defeat, still have a nine point cushion at the top.