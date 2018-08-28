Heavy Showers

Wanderers through to the semi-finals after Berry and Taylor down Haverhill Borough

PUBLISHED: 08:39 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 10 February 2019

Joe Berry's header just goes wide for Wanderers. Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Joe Berry's header just goes wide for Wanderers. Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Ipswich Wanderers 2 Haverhill Borough 0

First half strikes from Joe Berry and Marcus Taylor eased Wanderers into the semi-finals as they completed a routine victory over a Haverhill Borough side who rarely troubled the home defence all afternoon, writes Dave Meeson

Both sides had been in a poor run of form recently with Borough’s plight being particularly severe having conceded 17 goals in their last three games.

That said it was the visitors who fashioned the opening opportunity on four minutes when their leading scorer Craig Pruden drove in an angled effort which was kept out by Wanderers’ experienced keeper, and assistant manager, Paul Cudworth.

Sam Cheetham then showed a flash of quality for the hosts only for his deft chip to land just the wrong side of the post. Shortly afterwards Cudworth had to be alert to head away a wind-assisted clearance which he diverted for a corner. However, this was the closest Borough came to scoring as Wanderers started to dominate.

Berry headed a Jack Severy cross over the bar and Taylor had an effort blocked as the pressure on the Haverhill goal began to mount. It was therefore no surprise when Wanderers took the lead on the half hour with Berry pouncing on the loose ball to finish after Borough keeper Lewis Down failed to hold a shot from Paolo Coelho who had cut in from his left-back position.

Mark Goldfinch’s men continued to push forward and it was Coelho again who created the second goal with some silky skills down the left before squaring to Taylor who provided the finish with his 13th goal of the season

There was more of the same after the break and Down was forced to make more decent stops to deny Taylor and Severy.

Wanderers then should have made the game safe on 73 minutes when a great piece of wing play from Cheetham ended with him producing the perfect cross for Berry but the midfielder’s header was turned away by Down at point-blank range.

Borough continued to struggle to impose themselves on the game and both Nathan Speed and substitute James Watling stung the hands of Down before the end as the home side prevailed to find themselves only 90 minutes away from a final at Portman Road.

Young referee Emily Heaslip had a fine game in the middle.

Wanderers through to the semi-finals after Berry and Taylor down Haverhill Borough

