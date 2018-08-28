Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Breaking News

Shane Wardley leaves Hadleigh United

PUBLISHED: 09:26 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 10 January 2019

Shane Wardley, has stepped down as Hadleigh boss

Shane Wardley, has stepped down as Hadleigh boss

Shane Wardley has stepped down as Hadleigh United boss.

The 39-year-old took the decision himself with the club deep in a relegation battle at the foot of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

It was a decision he admits he has been ‘gutted’ to have had to make.

Speaking openly Wardley said: “I was brought here 14 months ago to resurect Hadleigh’s fortunes. They put their trust in me and I haven’t had the success in my job that was required,” he said.

“When I came here Hadleigh were in the relegation zone and they still are.

“I love the club to bits, the people, the fans, the players.

“But I have to be honest with myself, I haven’t brought them the success I was asked to do.

“I was up till 1am on Wednesday morning thinking about it. I’m gutted to make this decision, but it is the right thing to do.

“It was 100% my decision even though I know the club backed me as the manager.

“But perhaps the club need a fresh manager, a few fresh players and ideas.”

Hadlegh currently sit second bottom of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division table and haven’t won in six games.

Indeed they have only won five of their 22 games this season.

Last year they just avoided relegation to Step 6 because Haverhill Borough’s 3G home pitch was deemed below the necessary standard for Step 5 football.

For Wardley it will know be a case of taking some time out.

“I won’t be looking to get into management this season, but I will in the future,” he said.

“I’m only 39 and am learning management all the time, so I want to get back into management one day.

“For now I might get my boots out and perhaps play a bit more, maybe in the SIL, we’ll see.”

Hadleigh entertain Walsham-le-Willows at Millfield on Saturday.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Train lines reopen to London Liverpool Street

Trains running to and from Ipswich Railway Station have been affected Picture: ARCHANT

Shane Wardley leaves Hadleigh United

Shane Wardley, has stepped down as Hadleigh boss

Trains delayed due to ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

Passengers travelling between Ipswich and London are facing delays this morning Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Nearly 9,000 children living with domestic abuse in Suffolk and Essex - figures reveal

The NSPCC wants the government to legally recognise children living with domestic abuse.

Cold start to day - with temperatures set to peak at 5C

The region is set for another cold and cloudy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists