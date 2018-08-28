Breaking News

Shane Wardley leaves Hadleigh United

Shane Wardley, has stepped down as Hadleigh boss

Shane Wardley has stepped down as Hadleigh United boss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 39-year-old took the decision himself with the club deep in a relegation battle at the foot of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

It was a decision he admits he has been ‘gutted’ to have had to make.

Speaking openly Wardley said: “I was brought here 14 months ago to resurect Hadleigh’s fortunes. They put their trust in me and I haven’t had the success in my job that was required,” he said.

“When I came here Hadleigh were in the relegation zone and they still are.

“I love the club to bits, the people, the fans, the players.

“But I have to be honest with myself, I haven’t brought them the success I was asked to do.

“I was up till 1am on Wednesday morning thinking about it. I’m gutted to make this decision, but it is the right thing to do.

“It was 100% my decision even though I know the club backed me as the manager.

“But perhaps the club need a fresh manager, a few fresh players and ideas.”

Hadlegh currently sit second bottom of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division table and haven’t won in six games.

Indeed they have only won five of their 22 games this season.

Last year they just avoided relegation to Step 6 because Haverhill Borough’s 3G home pitch was deemed below the necessary standard for Step 5 football.

For Wardley it will know be a case of taking some time out.

“I won’t be looking to get into management this season, but I will in the future,” he said.

“I’m only 39 and am learning management all the time, so I want to get back into management one day.

“For now I might get my boots out and perhaps play a bit more, maybe in the SIL, we’ll see.”

Hadleigh entertain Walsham-le-Willows at Millfield on Saturday.