Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

‘It’s going to be a very exciting year’ – heavyweight prospect Wardley signs with star Whyte

22 November, 2018 - 16:17
Ipswich heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley has signed with Dillian Whyte. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley has signed with Dillian Whyte. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Stephen Waller

Heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley’s career is set to skyrocket after the Suffolk stylist signed with world-title contender Dillian Whyte.

Fabio Wardley is 4-0 as a pro. Picture: SARA THOMASFabio Wardley is 4-0 as a pro. Picture: SARA THOMAS

The unbeaten Ipswich talent is one of the best young big men in the country, but his progress has stalled with a series of cancelled fights – his last two dust-ups have been axed, one on the day of the fight.

The 23-year-old is 4-0 as a professional, with three straight first round stoppages, but now hasn’t fought since demolishing Ferenc Zsalek at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich back in May.

And so Wardley has decided to part company with manager/promoter Mervyn Turner, of Shamrock Promotions, turning instead to sparring partner Whyte, one of the world’s best heavyweights, who faces Dereck Chisora at the O2 Arena in London on December 22.

“Dillian will be my manager, guiding my career, putting me on shows, proposing fights and giving me access to all the options he has,” said Wardley.

“Mervyn and I came to the agreement that it was going to be best to separate. I didn’t feel like things were going the way I wanted them to. “There was no animosity between us, I just wanted to push my career in a different direction. It’s going to be a very exciting year, year and a half.”

MORE: Wardley on a frustrating 2018, plus sparring superstar Usyk

Wardley, who stressed that he’ll still be based in Ipswich with trainer Robert Hodgins, now hopes to fight on Whyte’s undercard on the huge PPV show at the O2 just before Christmas, and looks set to feature on far higher profile events going forward as he builds his career.

“There’s a possibility of getting on that December 22 card,” Wardley said. “Those sorts of shows are going to be where I mostly am, the shows that are on TV, the bigger shows.

Fabio Wardley is one of the best young heavyweights in the country. Picture: STEVE WALLERFabio Wardley is one of the best young heavyweights in the country. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“I’ll be well down the cards to begin with, but it will just be great for me to be fighting on those sorts of events.

“The plan remains the same – the top focus right now is just fighting, racking up ranking points and moving up. I want to get on a roll, and get that area title in the next 9-12 months.

“I also want to say thanks to all my supporters who have stood by me through all these things. There’s a lot which has gone wrong, but in 2019 I’m going to repay all of you.”

Topic Tags:

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

41 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

14:27 Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

15:07 Sophie Barnett
The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Extra police on the streets for Christmas shopping season

13:59 Emily Townsend
More police will be on patrol in Ipswich for Christmas shopping season Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More police will be in Ipswich tonight as the Christmas shopping season gets under way.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Woodbridge retailers ready to tackle Black Friday sales

10 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A number of Woodbridge retailers are backing the day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A group of Woodbridge businesses have clubbed together to try and encourage shoppers back into Woodbridge for Black Friday.

Most read

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide