Watch: ‘I can go all the way’ – Ipswich heavyweight Wardley targets world titles

PUBLISHED: 12:06 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:18 10 December 2018

Fabio Wardley is unbeaten as a pro - 4-0 with three straight first round stoppages. Picture: SARA THOMAS

Fabio Wardley is unbeaten as a pro - 4-0 with three straight first round stoppages. Picture: SARA THOMAS

Copyright Photos by Sara 2017

Ipswich heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley makes his debut on the big stage at the O2 later this month – and the Suffolk stylist believes he can ‘definitely’ win a world title one day.

The super-fast Wardley, 23, recently signed with world-class heavyweight Dillian Whyte and will fight on the undercard of his Sky PPV clash with Dereck Chisora on December 22.

It’s a huge opportunity for former Chantry High pupil Wardley to announce himself on the national stage, having amassed a perfect 4-0 record, with three straight first round stoppages, so far in his pro career.

MORE: Wardley 'so excited' to fight at O2 Arena

Fabio Wardley will fight at the O2 Arena on December 22. Picture: STEVE WALLERFabio Wardley will fight at the O2 Arena on December 22. Picture: STEVE WALLER

He’s already been tipped as a future British champion by noted Norwich trainer Graham Everett, and Wardley – who’s sparred with the likes of lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury and undisputed cruiserweight great Oleksandr Usyk – sees no reason why he can’t reach the very top.

“Definitely I can win a world title,” he said. “Being on this show on the 22nd is just the first stepping stone.

“It’s going to put me on that stage and make the announcement to the boxing world – here’s my new signing, show me off a bit – and then 2019 is just going to be about building that and making up for lost time, and then moving onto some big things like titles and big fights.”

MORE: Wardley signs with boxing star Whyte

Wardley’s career has been somewhat stop start thus far, but with Whyte now guiding him, and quality sparring with the likes of the aforementioned Fury and Usyk, plus Whyte himself, Chisora, ex-British champ Sam Sexton and highly-rated prospect Daniel DuBois, Wardley is confident that next year will be his best yet.

“By the end of 2019 I want to have at least one belt, probably I’ll have the Southern Area (title) and either have something booked or looking to get something booked for the English heavyweight title,” he said.

Fabio Wardley looks to land a shot on foe Ferenc Zsalek at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in May. Picture: GEOFF SMITH/TOP-PIC-PHOTOGRAPHYFabio Wardley looks to land a shot on foe Ferenc Zsalek at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in May. Picture: GEOFF SMITH/TOP-PIC-PHOTOGRAPHY

MORE: Wardley claims third straight first round win in Ipswich homecoming

“I can go all the way with my skills and ability. I think the bit we were missing was how to focus all that, where to put it all and that’s where Dillian will help.

“He’ll know when to push the training and when to slow it down, when to fight and when to take some time off. Boxing is strategic in that you need to do the right things at the right time, and not just go 100 miles per hour the whole time.

“Everyone that I’ve been around has always said that I’ve got the skills to go a long way, but we just needed someone to point them in the right direction.”

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Suffolk schools report success from social mobility pilot

36 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chantry Academy, which recently received a 'good' Ofsted report, has reported success in its social mobility project funded by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools in Suffolk awarded a share of a seven-figure sum for social mobility projects have reported significant successes in the first year.

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

11:49 Louisa Baldwin
Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Get ready to feel the love as a Brit award-winning band is set to perform at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT
