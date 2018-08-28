Video

Watch: ‘I can go all the way’ – Ipswich heavyweight Wardley targets world titles

Fabio Wardley is unbeaten as a pro - 4-0 with three straight first round stoppages. Picture: SARA THOMAS Copyright Photos by Sara 2017

Ipswich heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley makes his debut on the big stage at the O2 later this month – and the Suffolk stylist believes he can ‘definitely’ win a world title one day.

The super-fast Wardley, 23, recently signed with world-class heavyweight Dillian Whyte and will fight on the undercard of his Sky PPV clash with Dereck Chisora on December 22.

It’s a huge opportunity for former Chantry High pupil Wardley to announce himself on the national stage, having amassed a perfect 4-0 record, with three straight first round stoppages, so far in his pro career.

Fabio Wardley will fight at the O2 Arena on December 22. Picture: STEVE WALLER Fabio Wardley will fight at the O2 Arena on December 22. Picture: STEVE WALLER

He’s already been tipped as a future British champion by noted Norwich trainer Graham Everett, and Wardley – who’s sparred with the likes of lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury and undisputed cruiserweight great Oleksandr Usyk – sees no reason why he can’t reach the very top.

“Definitely I can win a world title,” he said. “Being on this show on the 22nd is just the first stepping stone.

“It’s going to put me on that stage and make the announcement to the boxing world – here’s my new signing, show me off a bit – and then 2019 is just going to be about building that and making up for lost time, and then moving onto some big things like titles and big fights.”

Wardley’s career has been somewhat stop start thus far, but with Whyte now guiding him, and quality sparring with the likes of the aforementioned Fury and Usyk, plus Whyte himself, Chisora, ex-British champ Sam Sexton and highly-rated prospect Daniel DuBois, Wardley is confident that next year will be his best yet.

“By the end of 2019 I want to have at least one belt, probably I’ll have the Southern Area (title) and either have something booked or looking to get something booked for the English heavyweight title,” he said.

Fabio Wardley looks to land a shot on foe Ferenc Zsalek at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in May. Picture: GEOFF SMITH/TOP-PIC-PHOTOGRAPHY Fabio Wardley looks to land a shot on foe Ferenc Zsalek at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in May. Picture: GEOFF SMITH/TOP-PIC-PHOTOGRAPHY

“I can go all the way with my skills and ability. I think the bit we were missing was how to focus all that, where to put it all and that’s where Dillian will help.

“He’ll know when to push the training and when to slow it down, when to fight and when to take some time off. Boxing is strategic in that you need to do the right things at the right time, and not just go 100 miles per hour the whole time.

“Everyone that I’ve been around has always said that I’ve got the skills to go a long way, but we just needed someone to point them in the right direction.”