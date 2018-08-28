Ian Watson takes over in sole charge at Felixstowe & Walton. ‘I’m proud and priviliged,” he says.

New Felixstowe & Walton boss, Ian Watson Photo; STAN BASTON Stan Baston

Ian Watson has admitted to being ‘proud and privileged’ to be the new Felixstowe & Walton boss, write Mike Bacon and Barry Grossmith.

Watson, who was joint manager with Kevin O’Donnell, who resigned his post at the weekend, is now in sole charge. His first task is to help his team back to winning ways at Maldon & Tiptree this weekend.

“I can’t explain how happy I am that the club have put their faith in me,” Watson said.

“Kevin did a superb job and I’ve helped his this past season or so. Now for me to be in charge is a great honour. I’m proud and privileged.”

Watson’s first task will be to stabilise the Seasiders who have won just one of their last five Bostik North games.

It’s a slight wobble, no more, but Watson wants his players to ‘step up’.

“We need to go and get some results and the players need to step up a bit more to be honest.

“Players need to realise that their performances have been below par of their own standards of late and they themselves must start to take responsibility for their game.”

Watson has spent more than 10 years managing Felixstowe clubs, firstly Felixstowe Harpers, then Felixstowe & Walton. He is a former Walton player before the two clubs amalgamated.

So, he has Felixstowe in his blood.

“Peter Trevivian is helping me for now and the rest of the coaches have been great, but I’m talking to someone to come in to help me,” Watson said.

As for this weekend’s game at Maldon.

”Maldon is a major test for us as they are doing so well in the league,” he added.

“They have an excellent management team and good links to Colchester Utd. They are a young squad but had a period, like us, not so long ago, winning games then losing them but have now hit a run of form.

“We hit our lowest point of the season last week (losing 0-4 to Canvey at home), so the only way we can look is upwards and I will be driving the players on to respond on the pitch.

The trip to Park Drive will pit The Seasiders against a team currently sitting in third place in Bostik North, having lost just three of their 16 games so far.

Interestingly, all three defeats have come at home rather than on the road.

There is no doubt that the travelling fans will be determined to rally behind new boss Watson and offer their support to a squad of players who are possibly lacking a little self-confidence at the moment.