Seasiders look to get back to winning ways with boss O’Donnell admitting his squad is ‘hurting’

05 December, 2018 - 12:30
Kye Ruel (Red & White) Back in training this week Photo: STAN BASTON

Kye Ruel (Red & White) Back in training this week Photo: STAN BASTON

Archant

Felixstowe & Walton welcome Canvey Island to The Goldstar Ground this Saturday in what could be described as “a mid table six-pointer”, writes Barry Grossmith.

Only one point separates the two sides and, for both clubs, a win could see the victors nearer the top than the bottom of the league as we gradually move toward the mid-point of the season.

It hasn’t been a good week for The Seasiders, losing a one goal lead to Brentwood last weekend, only to go down 3-1, then seeing exactly the same thing happen on Tuesday away to Bracknell in The Velocity Trophy.

Players, Coaches and fans alike are eager to get back to winning ways.

Joint Boss Kevin O’Donnell admitted: “The most frustrating part is that for large spells of our recent games we have played good football, had good shape and looked positive in possession.

“However, we have still finished the games with nothing. This is the part that we need to work on to ensure that our performance is maintained for the entire match and not just 80% of it.

“I have total confidence in this squad and know that they are hurting with recent results just as much as the fans.

“This league has shown that fine margins result in big impacts and I am sure that small “tweaks” to our shape and decision making will result in much improved performances.”

With injury and unavailability, Felixstowe fielded a young side at Bracknell and this bodes well for the future.

The club should be in a position to pick from an even stronger squad against Canvey.

O’Donnell added: ”With Kye Ruel due to resume training this week following his injury in pre season and Darren Mills hopefully back soon, both will present a much needed boost of strength within the squad; their experience of football at this level will be invaluable to help us see out matches when we are in the ascendancy.”

Regardless of recent results, the loyal Seasiders’ fans will no doubt be out in force again and hopes will be high for three points against more opposition from Essex.

