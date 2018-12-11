Partly Cloudy

SIL preview: Henley joint boss Bevis says his side can regain their Senior title

11 December, 2018 - 19:06
Liam Bevis, left in his Henley playing days, up against Ben Goodchild Picture Seana Hughes

Liam Bevis, left in his Henley playing days, up against Ben Goodchild Picture Seana Hughes

Henley Athletic joint boss Liam Bevis says his team have got what it takes to regain their Suffolk & Ipswich League title.

Bevis, who along with current joint boss Sam Behnamnia, played in the Henley side that won the title in 2016/17, has helped guide the village team to the top of table, after a 9-0 thrashing of Wenhaston last Saturday.

This weekend they travel to bottom-placed Grundisburgh.

“To be honest when me and Sam took over at the start of the season we did change the style of play a bit and over the last month or so that has started to reap benefits,” Bevis said.

“We are keeping clean sheets and it is all very positive.

“Yes, I do think we have it in the squad to win the title. We have some young players and some coming into their prime.

“Over Christmas there some big fixtures coming up with Cranes playing both us and Achilles. We still have to play Achilles twice, so there is alot to play for.

“I know it’s a bit of a cliche about taking one game at a time, but we do,” Bevis added.

“Grundisburgh won’t be easy. I’m a bit surprised where they are in the table. We will expect our boys to keep high standards and not focus on where our opponents are in the table.”

LISTEN: To Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell on The Non-League Podcast

Meanwhile, the top three sides are all in action against the bottom three this weekend.

Benhall St Mary are up to second after a fine win at East Bergholt last weekend. The Badgers are on the road again, with the slightly shorter trip to second bottom Wenhaston.

Achilles have games in hand on both Henley and Benhall after their game at Westerfield last week was postponed. The Salmet Close team are at home to third bottom Leiston St Margarets.

It will be a surprise if any of the top three drop points, but if they do, Crane Sports and Capel will look to pounce.

Plough are fourth and on a poor run of form, but with players back they will hope to pick something up at Trimley, while Crane Sports travel to Bramford.

Claydon could leapfrog Westerfield if they win at home, while Cops would dent Bourne Vale’s title hopes with victory.

Haughley, fresh from a fine win over Capel last week could move up the table and into the top four should they beat Bergholt and other results go their way.

Senior table

P Pts.

Henley 12 27

Benhall 14 26

Achilles 10 25

Capel 14 24

Cranes 12 23

Bourne Vale 12 23

Haughley 14 23

Trimley 14 20

Cops 13 17

Westerfield 11 17

Claydon 12 16

East Bergholt 13 16

Bramford Utd 14 15

Leiston St M 14 9

Wenhaston 12 6

Grundisburgh 12 4

Pair jailed for attempted rape of woman in car park have jail terms cut

17:57 Staff Reporter
George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two men who stalked and tried to rape a vulnerable young woman in Ipswich as she walked home from a night out have had their sentences cut.

Mystery woman chases after handbag thieves

9 minutes ago Jake Foxford
A young woman gave chase from Spring Road into Springhurst Close when the theives dropped the handbag and fled Picture: PHIL MORELY

A mystery heroine chased a pair of thieves in Ipswich after a woman in her 70s had her bag snatched.

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

13:57 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Teen remanded to appear at crown court charged with robbery of 81-year-old Ipswich man

17:45 Tom Potter
Moise Sandu appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with the robbery of an 81-year-old Ipswich man.

Opinion Royal Watch: How does the Queen spend Christmas Day at Sandringham?

16:38 James Martson
The Queen & Prince Philip leave Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church last year

And what do you buy the woman who has everything? James Marston speculates about the Royals’ Norfolk Christmas

Days Gone By: Legacy in the Cobbold family in Ipswich

16:30 David Kindred
The Cornhill, Ipswich, in the early years of the twentieth century. The Bacon and Cobbold Bank was in the building on the left, now occupied by Lloyds Bank.

For more than 260 years generations of the Cobbold family had a great influence in Ipswich, writes David Kindred.

Vulnerable woman ‘lost control’ over drug dealers at her home, police reveal

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Police have spent months gathering intelligence in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs dealers have been using threats and intimidation to target vulnerable people in a coastal town, police have revealed.

Man produces knife in brazen daylight robbery

15:47 Will Jefford
Police are appealing for witnessed after a robbery near teh New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A daylight robbery near Ipswich town centre has left a man shaken after an offender drew a knife in the middle of the afternoon.

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Updated Audi and Volkswagen thought to be connected to ram raids found

14:06 Jake Foxford
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two vehicles thought to be connected to ram raids in Suffolk overnight have been found by police.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
