SIL preview: Henley joint boss Bevis says his side can regain their Senior title
Henley Athletic joint boss Liam Bevis says his team have got what it takes to regain their Suffolk & Ipswich League title.
Bevis, who along with current joint boss Sam Behnamnia, played in the Henley side that won the title in 2016/17, has helped guide the village team to the top of table, after a 9-0 thrashing of Wenhaston last Saturday.
This weekend they travel to bottom-placed Grundisburgh.
“To be honest when me and Sam took over at the start of the season we did change the style of play a bit and over the last month or so that has started to reap benefits,” Bevis said.
“We are keeping clean sheets and it is all very positive.
“Yes, I do think we have it in the squad to win the title. We have some young players and some coming into their prime.
“Over Christmas there some big fixtures coming up with Cranes playing both us and Achilles. We still have to play Achilles twice, so there is alot to play for.
“I know it’s a bit of a cliche about taking one game at a time, but we do,” Bevis added.
“Grundisburgh won’t be easy. I’m a bit surprised where they are in the table. We will expect our boys to keep high standards and not focus on where our opponents are in the table.”
LISTEN: To Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell on The Non-League Podcast
Meanwhile, the top three sides are all in action against the bottom three this weekend.
Benhall St Mary are up to second after a fine win at East Bergholt last weekend. The Badgers are on the road again, with the slightly shorter trip to second bottom Wenhaston.
Achilles have games in hand on both Henley and Benhall after their game at Westerfield last week was postponed. The Salmet Close team are at home to third bottom Leiston St Margarets.
It will be a surprise if any of the top three drop points, but if they do, Crane Sports and Capel will look to pounce.
Plough are fourth and on a poor run of form, but with players back they will hope to pick something up at Trimley, while Crane Sports travel to Bramford.
Claydon could leapfrog Westerfield if they win at home, while Cops would dent Bourne Vale’s title hopes with victory.
Haughley, fresh from a fine win over Capel last week could move up the table and into the top four should they beat Bergholt and other results go their way.
Senior table
P Pts.
Henley 12 27
Benhall 14 26
Achilles 10 25
Capel 14 24
Cranes 12 23
Bourne Vale 12 23
Haughley 14 23
Trimley 14 20
Cops 13 17
Westerfield 11 17
Claydon 12 16
East Bergholt 13 16
Bramford Utd 14 15
Leiston St M 14 9
Wenhaston 12 6
Grundisburgh 12 4