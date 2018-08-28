‘We just never got going’ – Leiston boss Boardley after draw at Hitchin

Goalmouth action as Christy Finch, grounded, rues a missed chance at Hitchin Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Leiston boss, Stuart Boardley, admitted that his side did not play well at Hitchin Town last night, and they were eventually made to pay by substitute Ezra Forde’s last gasp equaliser in the third minute of injury-time in a 2-2 draw.

“I’ve said to the lads, at the end of the game, that it would have been a travesty if Hitchin had lost the game, in all fairness,” revealed Boardley. “We huffed and puffed for half-an-hour of the second half, but we just never really got going, in all honesty.

“We never got going in the first half, at all, and we just had a spell after 10 or so minutes of the second half where we got on top, without being decent, but just being OK.

“That’s the most frustrating thing – that we got ourselves in front, only to then concede a silly free-kick late, on right at the death, with just a couple of minutes left,” added Boardley.

LEISTON: Garnham, Knights, Dunbar, Aitkens, Jefford, Bullard, Lawrence (sub Moore, 87), Rutterford, Blake, Finch (sub Davies, 84), Eagle. Unused subs: Bacon, Gaffer, Beckwith.

Attendance: 229