AFC Sudbury boss Morsley looking for his side to build on last week’s ‘important win’ at Soham Town Rangers

13 December, 2018 - 11:02
AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley is looking for his side to build on last week’s worthy 2-0 victory at Soham Town Rangers.

The Yellows took all the Bostik North points at Julius Martin Lane, with Morsley acknowledging the importance of the victory.

On Saturday afternoon Sudbury entertain another bottom three side, Dereham Town at King’s Marsh stadium.

“After getting back to winning ways last week at Soham we want to continue with that improvement,” Morsley said.

“Dereham gave us quite a lesson last season when they were extremely impressive in a blistering first half performance that we could do little about.

“This season they seem to be less consistent which is possibly one way to describe our season as well – so that all makes for quite an interesting encounter.

“Last Saturday’s game at Soham was a really important game for us.

“Without Joe Whight and Jordan Blackwell (injuries), Phil Kelly (suspended) and Tom Monk and Joe Grimwood (illness) we knew we would have to dig deep, and we did.

“For me, we needed to get back to controlling possession much better, something we had not done at Witham or in the second half against Grays in recent weeks.

“This we did as we were worthy winners with the 2-0 scoreline possibly flattering the home team.

“I would really like to re-create that and get the level of home performance we saw against Brentwood.

“If we can do that, we can build even more on the confidence from last week.”

Sudbury (9th), like Bury Town (8th), still very much have their eyes on the Bostik North play-offs in a division that is dominated by Essex teams at the top end of the table.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town picked up a point at Great Wakering as they kept their noses just above the relegation places in Bostik North.

On Saturday, Dean Greygoose’s side are at home to Brentwood Town, in a match they will hope to pick points up in.

The Essex side are a bit inconsistent, unbeaten in their last three league games, but having suffered two 5-3 defeats in consecutive weeks before that – to Aveley and AFC Sudbury.

