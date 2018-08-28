Partly Cloudy

Whitton United suffer home defeat to league leaders Godmanchester Rovers

PUBLISHED: 22:14 15 January 2019

Whitton United are forced to defend their penalty area during the early stages against Godmanchester Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Whitton United are forced to defend their penalty area during the early stages against Godmanchester Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Whitton United 1 Godmanchester Rovers 2

Whitton United keeper Luke Tynan prepares to dela with a corner during the first half, against Godmanchester Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTONWhitton United keeper Luke Tynan prepares to dela with a corner during the first half, against Godmanchester Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

League leaders Godmanchester Rovers were given a stern test by hosts Whitton United in a keenly-contested Thurlow Nunn Premier clash at King George V Playing Fields tonight.

Captain Austin Diaper netted from close-in to put Goddy ahead in the 40th minute, only for Jamie Cole to equalise via a 49th minute penalty.

However, a bullet of a free-kick by centre-half Ross Munro sealed victory for the Huntingdonshire club in the 74th minute, so inflicting a third successive home defeat on the Suffolk side.

Rovers shot out of the traps and were close to scoring twice inside the first couple of minutes. Home keeper Luke Tynan dropped a first-minute corner, and although Jack Chandler back-heeled goalwards, a free-kick had already been awarded for a foul.

Whitton United are on the defensive as leaders Godmanchester Rovers pile on the pressure. Picture: CARL MARSTONWhitton United are on the defensive as leaders Godmanchester Rovers pile on the pressure. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Seconds later and winger Arran Mackay hit the post with a header, while Buster Harradine mis-timed a volley from Mackay’s 16th minute delivery.

But Whitton gradually began to inch their way into the game, as the first half wore on, and they were desperately unlucky not to take the lead on 20 minutes as twice they hit the bar in quick succession from close range, with striker Cole left cursing his luck in front of goal.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead, in the 40th minute. Russell Ball flicked on a long throw and skipper Diaper was on hand to steer the ball home from a central position, six yards out.

Both sides could have scored before the break. Cole was denied by the keeper’s legs in the 42nd minute, while at the other end Mackay squandered a good chance to double the lead, only for him to be denied by keeper Tynan.

Whitton were level, just four minutes into the second half. Cole was clearly tripped in the box by Munro, and the centre forward picked himself up to convert the penalty himself, even though keeper Conroy got a touch to it.

Whitton sensed a chance of causing an upset, and defender Stef Mallardo had a goalbound header blocked in the 55th minute.

However, it was Goddy who grabbed the winner, thanks to Munro’s superbly struck free-kick, from 20 yards out, on 74 minutes.

WHITTON: Tynan, Mills, H Wales, Inglis (sub Higgins, 79), Dunnage, Mallardo, Clarke (sub Newman, 82), Hitter, Cole, L Wales, Hubert.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

It’s the generation game! Baby Jayda makes it five for Ipswich family

Five generations of one family - Great grandmother Debbie Brimble, aged 58, dad Jack Brimble, aged 19, baby Jayda Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell, aged 38, and great great grandmother Joyce Wells, aged 78. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

