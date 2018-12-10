Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Kevin O’Donnell: Why I left Felixstowe & Walton, the highlights, his ‘love’ of the club – and maybe a return one day?

10 December, 2018 - 12:32
Kevin ODonnell, left, and Ian Watson. Both were joint managers at Felixstowe & Walton. O'Donnell has resigned from his post. Photo: STAN BASTON

Kevin ODonnell, left, and Ian Watson. Both were joint managers at Felixstowe & Walton. O'Donnell has resigned from his post. Photo: STAN BASTON

Archant

Outgoing Felixstowe & Walton joint manager Kevin O’Donnell admits he ‘loved’ his time at the Goldstar Ground.

O’Donnell, 41, resigned his position on Saturday ahead of his side’s 0-4 defeat to Canvey Island. The players weren’t told until after the game.

But O’Donnell’s resignation had perhaps been coming, with work changes and family commitments to the fore.

He was honest in his assessment of his time at the club and why he decided to leave.

“I love the club and I always have done,” he said.

“My relationship with Tony Barnes (director of football) has always been strong and he is a personal friend.

“It was a huge decision for me after six years there but quite honestly there are other things going on and perhaps I haven’t been fully focussed on the job. Maybe our results have reflected that.

“I just felt the longer it went on, the more detrimental it would be to the club.”

O’Donnell took over at Felixstowe & Walton when attendances were nearer 50 than the current 400 average.

An improving infrastructure off the picture, a new clubhouse, better players and eventually promotion to Step 4 last season means his tenure at the Seasiders will be looked back on with good memories all round.

Watson joined O’Donnell as joint boss last season, having been his assistant previously.

So what have been O’Donnell’s highlights at the club?

“Obviously to get Step 4 football was the goal I was set when I arrived and we have done that, which is fantastic,” he said.

“I think our win against Bishop’s Stortford in the FA Cup two seasons ago was a personal highlight.

“Not only was it against a side from National League South, two steps above us, but we had a big crowd that afternoon and I feel that was the catalyst that has resulted in us getting to where we are now.”

As for O’Donnell and the future?

“I really will be taking time away from the game and have no aspirations to do anything else in football at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed Felixstowe so much, I can’t see how I could replicate what has happened over the past six years anywhere else.

“I’ll spend some time with my family who have been so supportive, book a holiday in the football season – for a change!”

“Who knows? If I did get back into the game, maybe it would be at Felixstowe in some other guise.”

Defeat to Canvey Island on Saturday has seen the Seasiders drop to 12th in Bostik North.

Topic Tags:

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Suffolk schools report success from social mobility pilot

33 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chantry Academy, which recently received a 'good' Ofsted report, has reported success in its social mobility project funded by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools in Suffolk awarded a share of a seven-figure sum for social mobility projects have reported significant successes in the first year.

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

11:49 Louisa Baldwin
Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Get ready to feel the love as a Brit award-winning band is set to perform at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

Most read

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide