Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Wins for Andrew Rooke and Daisy Glover at Haughley Park

PUBLISHED: 15:53 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 27 January 2019

Runners tackling the Haughley Park course at the third race in the Suffolk Winter League. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK PAGE/DEAN REDNALL

Runners tackling the Haughley Park course at the third race in the Suffolk Winter League. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK PAGE/DEAN REDNALL

Archant

Andrew Rooke and Daisy Glover both made it three-wins-out-of-three, in this season’s Suffolk Winter League, following the third event hosted by Stowmarket Striders at Haughley Park.

Rooke, of Framlingham Flyers, enjoyed a winning margin of 12 seconds at Haughley Park, with Matt Jeffries his closest rival, flying the flag of Waveney Valley AC.

This was a repeat of the one-two at the first event at Framlingham, when Rooke was 58 seconds ahead of Jeffries, and also the second race at Woodbridge where Rooke’s margin of victory was down to just 10 seconds.

Daniel Oboyle, of Saint Edmund Pacers, was clear in third position at Haughley Park, and the top five was completed by Waveney Valley’s Dominic Oliver and Felixstowe Road Runners’ Tony Gavin.

The impressive Daisy Glover was out on her own in the ladies’ category, just as she was at the first two meetings.

A former first-claim member at Newmarket Joggers, Glover runs for Framlingham Flyers these days, and she was an excellent 21st overall and first lady at Haughley Park.

Jo Andrews, of Bungay Black Dog, was 51 seconds behind Glover in second place, with Coleen Nichole Mukuya, of Lowestoft Road Runners, a further 17 seconds behind in a good third spot.

Mukuya had finished second to Glover at Framlingham, while Sam Lines was a runner-up to Glover at Woodbridge. The consistent Andrews was fourth and third respectively.

The team standings are very close.

Saint Edmund Pacers won on the day, by just 32 points from Framlingham, and have taken the lead in the overall standings by a mere six points from Framlingham, with Waveney Valley AC also in contention in third spot.

The fourth race will be hosted by the Pacers at Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, on February 17. The fifth event will be at Fritton Lake (March 10) and the final race at Haverhill (March 24).

Results

Top 30 men: 1 A Rooke (FF) 30:42; 2 M Jeffries (WV) 30:54; 3 D Oboyle (SEP) 31:31; 4 D Oliver (WV) 32:04; 5 T Gavin (FRR) 32:16; 6 J Last (FF) 32:19; 7 C Whiting (IH) 32:28; 8 D Bain (WV) 32:30; 9 P Miller (HRC) 32:36; 10 J Calvert (INT) 32:42.

11 A Southwood (SEP) 32:47; 12 D Sparshott (BBD) 32:50; 13 K Murphy (SEP) 33:08; 14 T Evetts (SEP) 33:25l; 15 J Beardsworth (INT) 33:29; 16 A Howlett (FF) 33:31; 17 J Robson (SEP) 33:33; 18 A Hennessy (INT) 33:41; 19 M Ford Thomas (SSX) 33:53; 20 G Irvine (INT) 33:59.

21 S Williams (SS) 34:14; 22 L Barber (FF) 34:31; 23 J Burgess (WV) 34:32; 24 K Hayles (NSJ) 34:44; 25 S Manning (FF) 34:57; 26 A Harrison (SS) 35:00; 27 S Cook (LRR) 35:06; 28 G Jenkey (BBD) 35:17; 29 C Leek (FF) 35:20; 30 T Galley (LRR) 35:21.

Top 20 ladies: 1 D Glover (FF) 34:03; 2 J Andrews (BBD) 34:54; 3 C Nicole Mukuya (LRR) 35:11; 4 L Howe (BBH) 37:54; 5 O Robson (SEP) 38:14; 6 A Joiner-Handy (SEP) 38:21; 7 K King (SEP) 38:44; 8 G Porch (SS) 39:50; 9 H Aldous (DAC) 39:53; 10 C Jeffery (SEP) 39:59.

11 L Smith (SEP) 40:05; 12 P Williams (INT) 40:48; 13 L Bumasconi (LRR) 41:16; 14 L Emmett (BBH) 41:18; 15 K Oldman (LRR) 41:21; 16 G Leathers (SEP) 41:29; 17 G Clarke (FF) 41:35; 18 S Perry (SEP) 42:00; 19 L Leggett (BBH) 42:01; 20 S Norman (WV) 42:16.

Men’s teams: 1 FF 2,676pts; 2 SEP 2,660; 3 WV 2,635; 4 INT 2,540; 5 FRR 2,505.

Ladies’ teams: 1 SEP 776pts; 2 LRR 749; 3 FF 728; 4 INT 696; 5 BBH 695.

Combined teams: 1 SEP 3,436pts; 2 FF 3,404; 3 INT 3,236; 4 LRR 3,192; 5 SS 3,151.

Overall league standings (after 3 of 6 races):

Men: 1 WV 7,990pts; 2 FF 7,977; 3 SEP 7,851; 4 LRR 7,449; 5 FRR 7,346.

Ladies: 1 SEP 2,305pts; 2 LRR 2,199; 3 FF 2,173; 4 SS 2,042; 5 WV 1,957.

Combined: 1 SEP 10,156pts; 2 FF 10,150; 3 WV 9,947; 4 LRR 9,648; 5 SS 9,2792

KEY

SEP – Saint Edmund Pacers; SS – Stowmarket Striders; FF – Framlingham Flyers; IH – Ipswich Harriers; INT – Ipswich & Newmarket Tri Clubs; NSJ – Newmarket Joggers & Sudbury Joggers; WV – Waveney Valley AC; FRR – Felixstowe Road Runners; HRC – Haverhill RC; BBD – Bungay Black Dog; SSX – Saxmondham; LRR – Lowestoft Road Runners; BBH – Beccles & Bungay Harriers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Hadleigh win relegation battle with Long Melford

Hadleigh celebrate taking the lead through Kyle Cassell in their 2-0 win over Long Melford. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Stow stay third after goalless draw with Brantham

Stowmarket Town players leave the pitch after their 0-0 draw at Brantham. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Much-loved costume shop set to close in latest loss to town centre

Jack Ablit and Erin Jordan outside the Fancy Dress Hut in the Thoroughfare, Ipswich, which is closing after five years of trading Picture: JUDY RIMMER

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists