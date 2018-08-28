Thurlow Nunn Premier: Woodpeckers thrash Melford, while Whitton win thriller with Hadleigh

Carlos Edwards celebrates after putting Woodbridge 1-0 up in their win over Melford. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town did the double over Long Melford, easing to a 4-0 win in the Thurlow Premier.

Goalkeeper Alfie Stronge kept a clean sheet on his 100th appearance for the club and Mark Ray scored twice from the substitutes bench to clinch a deserved three points as the Woodpeckers won their third league match on the trot.

The home side took the lead after eight minutes when Callum Sinclair’s cross found Carlos Edwards and, after controlling the ball superbly, his shot beat keeper Glen Morrison to make it 1-0.

They doubled their lead after 29 minutes when, after Ellis Murrell’s accurate through ball, Kelsey Trotter’s shot beat Morrison to make it 2-0.

Ray added two second half strikes to seal the win.

Kelsey Trotter sends the Melford keeper the wrong way for Woodbridge. Picture: PAUL LEECH Kelsey Trotter sends the Melford keeper the wrong way for Woodbridge. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Elsewhere, Whitton United and Hadleigh United engaged in a thrilling clash, Whitton winning 5-4.

Hadleigh took the lead on five minutes when Romario Dunne got clear and ‘keeper Mason Perry missed his committed save with the ball rolling into an empty net.

Whitton levelled on 11 minutes when Josh Stevens’ lofted shot was misjudged by the advancing ‘keeper Nick Punter to go in.

Action switched from end to before an eight minute goal frenzy commencing on 28 minutes when Hadleigh’s Dunne scored his second from a free-kick.

Two minutes later Whitton were level when a Kevin Inglis corner found Josh Hubert to header in unchallenged. On 33 minutes Hadleigh restored their lead when George Crowe got clear to fire in a low angled shot.

Three minutes later the scores were level again as some poor Hadleigh defending allowed Liam Wales ample time to place his low shot.

Whitton took the lead on 42 minutes when Josh Hitter’s shot hit the underside of the bar, with Josh Stevens on hand to tap in.

Five minutes into the second half Whitton increased their lead when Jamie Cole netted with a spot kick following a foul in the area. Hadleigh scored their fourth when a deep cross from Michael Barwick found Kris Rose to head in under pressure.

Rose saw red ten minutes before full-time, and a breathless game ended with Whitton the victors.