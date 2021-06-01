Horror crash leaves Witches ace with broken ribs and out for weeks

Published: 3:49 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM June 1, 2021

Ipswich Witches No.1 Jason Crump has been ruled out for at least two to three weeks with several broken ribs.

Crump crashed heavily at Wolverhampton on Monday night in a frightening heat 13 crash.

Leading the race, Crump clipped the inside kerb and flew into the air. He landed awkwardly and, although he got back to his feet quickly, he was clearly in pain.

He was diagnosed with broken ribs and will miss the Witches next three clashes. The Witches lost 28-62.

On Thursday, Scott Nicholls will guest for Crump as the Witches entertain King's Lynn.

Crump, 45, has returned to British Speedway and was in fine form at Foxhall last Thursday, where he top-scored in the win over Sheffield.

He was also the only Ipswich rider to win a heat at Wolverhampton before his big crash.

Crump is set to miss the Witches trip to Belle Vue on Monday and Thursday week's clash with Peterborough.