Horror crash leaves Witches ace with broken ribs and out for weeks

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 3:49 PM June 1, 2021    Updated: 4:43 PM June 1, 2021
Danny King takes evasive action to avoid tumbling team-mate Jason Crump in heat 13.

Danny King takes evasive action to avoid tumbling team-mate Jason Crump in heat 13. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches No.1 Jason Crump has been ruled out for at least two to three weeks with several broken ribs.

Crump crashed heavily at Wolverhampton on Monday night in a frightening heat 13 crash.

Leading the race, Crump clipped the inside kerb and flew into the air. He landed awkwardly and, although he got back to his feet quickly, he was clearly in pain.

He was diagnosed with broken ribs and will miss the Witches next three clashes. The Witches lost 28-62.

On Thursday, Scott Nicholls will guest for Crump as the Witches entertain King's Lynn.

Crump, 45, has returned to British Speedway and was in fine form at Foxhall last Thursday, where he top-scored in the win over Sheffield.

He was also the only Ipswich rider to win a heat at Wolverhampton before his big crash.

Crump is set to miss the Witches trip to Belle Vue on Monday and Thursday week's clash with Peterborough.

Ipswich Witches
Speedway
Suffolk

