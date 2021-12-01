Ipswich Witches announce two more signings for their 2022 team

Ipswich Witches have moved another couple of steps closer to completing their 2022 line-up with two Foxhall favourites returning for another season.

Skipper Danny King and Cameron Heeps have both agreed deals with Chris Louis as the Witches look to bring silverware back to Suffolk next summer.

It's no surprise to see either back in Witches colours, King having enjoyed an excellent 2021, while Heeps was unluckily dropped by the Witches after picking up a shoulder injury midway through the season.

Danny King, the skipper of the Witches

King, 35, has been with the club for the past six seasons and the new campaign will be his 13th in Suffolk.

"It is an easy decision for me, and I think the feeling is mutual,” said King.

"Everyone knows how fond I am of the club and I always go back to it, but they gave me my chance when I was 16 years old and put me straight in at the deep end in the Elite League back then and I firmly believe that made me the rider I am today.

“Chris and John (Louis) looked after me and Chris has always been someone I’ve gone to for advice in speedway whether I’m riding for him or not. He is someone I’ve felt comfortable around and I know that he will steer me in the right direction if I’m ever unsure."

Cameron Heeps and Danny King

Meanwhile Heeps is hoping to repay the faith the Witches continue to show in him.

The 26-year-old, signed by the Witches on his 16th birthday, will begin his ninth season at the club and at a place he calls home. He is eager to repay the trust shown in him by team manager Ritchie Hawkins and owner Louis.

"I understood why they had to let me go this summer and they understood where I was at," Heeps said.

Cameron Heeps in action.

"Me and Chris Louis sat down and had a few chats and sorted out where we both want to be next year and that was it.”

Aussie Heeps enjoyed a fine year with the Witches in 2019 and has been left frustrated at not being able to carry that form on due to the cancellation of the 2020 season and his injury in 2021 but remains determined to put things right in 2022.

“Last year was such a shame as I came off a good season in 2019. We struggled at the start last year and it felt like we were getting somewhere and then the injury came and that knocked me back. I thought I would be alright and then lost my job at Ipswich and that cut deep.

"It was a struggle, and I muddled my way through and tried to pay the bills and wrote the year off. I want to make this year a better year."

So, the Witches now have just two team places to fill.

So far, the team of 2022 reads: Jason Doyle, Danny King, Cameron Heeps, Paul Starke and Anders Rowe.

