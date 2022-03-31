Breaking
Ipswich Witches' opening night clash is OFF
Published: 12:58 PM March 31, 2022
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Witches' opening night meeting of the season against King's Lynn tonight has been called off.
With snow falling all morning at the stadium and cold temperatures forecast for the rest of the day, the decision was taken at 11.30am.
The fixture has been rearranged for Thursday 28th April. Tickets purchased online remain valid for the rearranged tie or can be used at any of the next three home matches.