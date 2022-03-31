News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Witches' opening night clash is OFF

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:58 PM March 31, 2022
Ipswich Witches 2022: From the left, team manager Ritchie Hawkins, Troy Batchelor, Jason Doyle, capt

Ipswich Witches 2022: From the left, team manager Ritchie Hawkins, Troy Batchelor, Jason Doyle, captain Danny King, Anders Rowe, Erik Riss, promoter Chris Louis. Kneeling, Cameron Helps and Danyon Hume. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches' opening night meeting of the season against King's Lynn tonight has been called off.

With snow falling all morning at the stadium and cold temperatures forecast for the rest of the day, the decision was taken at 11.30am.

The fixture has been rearranged for Thursday 28th April. Tickets purchased online remain valid for the rearranged tie or can be used at any of the next three home matches.

