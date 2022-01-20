Witches start with King's Lynn clash as fixture schedule is released

Ipswich Witches' 2022 Premiership schedule has been released, with Ritchie Hawkins' side beginning the campaign at home against rivals King's Lynn.

The Stars visit Foxhall on March 31 in a League Cup fixture, with the Witches facing the Norfolk club and Peterborough home and away in Group B. The winner progresses to the final to face the winner of Group A (Belle Vue, Wolverhampton and Sheffield) over two legs.

The league season then takes centre stage, with the Witches facing the other five top flight sides four times over the course of the season, with the top four making the play-offs.

A new addition to the calendar is the Premiership Pairs, which involves the top two riders from each club competing over the season with each round of the competition taking place at each Premiership track throughout the year. Foxhall hosts on June 16.

The British Final will take place on August 1 at The National Speedway Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club will be known as the Ipswich 'Tru Mix' Witches this season.

The Tru7 Group have been title sponsors since 2016, with the Witches showcasing the Tru Plant branch of the business since the start of the 2018 season. Another of the company's businesses take that spot this season, though.

Owner Guy Nicholls is excited to remain involved with the club and is enthused by the way the Witches side of 2022 has been built.

“There are some lovely people riding for Ipswich and I am a big fan of Danny King, he is just a lovely bloke," Nicholls said.

"They have all been nice, you get the odd one who isn’t but that is life everywhere you go. I love Doyley (Jason Doyle), our out and out number one because he is hard as nails. If someone has got to stick the boot in, he’ll do it. Sometimes in life you have got to have your elbows out.

“I think we have got the best number one in the country and he is a nice bloke, even though he won the world championship, he is not a big head or arrogant he is just a sound, grounded guy.

"He has worked hard and had some horrendous injuries to come back from, he is as tough as teak and that is what we need. There are some good people in that team, and I think a lot will depend on Cam (Heeps) this year. He proved in 2019 when he trained hard with Steve Potter that he was a very good rider, and the boy can ride when he is on it and is very capable.”

IPSWICH WITCHES FIXTURES 2022

MARCH

31: King’s Lynn (h) League Cup

APRIL

4: Peterborough (a) League Cup

7: King’s Lynn (a) League Cup

14: Peterborough (h) League Cup

28: Reserved – League Cup

MAY

5: Belle Vue (h) Premiership

9: Wolverhampton (a) Premiership

16: Sheffield (h) Premiership

23: Premiership Pairs – Peterborough

26: Wolverhampton (h) Premiership

JUNE

2: King’s Lynn (h) Premiership

6: Belle Vue (a) Premiership

9: King’s Lynn (a) Premiership

16: Premiership Pairs – Ipswich

20: Peterborough (a) Premiership

23: Peterborough (h) Premiership

27: Sheffield (a) Premiership

JULY

4: Wolverhampton (a) Premiership

7: Premiership Pairs – King's Lynn

14: Belle Vue (h) Premiership

18: Premiership Pais – Wolverhampton

21: Sheffield (h) Premiership

AUGUST

1: British Final – Belle Vue

4: King’s Lynn (a) Premiership

8: Belle Vue (a) Premiership

11: King’s Lynn (h) Premiership

18: Premiership Pairs – Sheffield

25: Wolverhampton (h) Premiership

SEPTEMBER

1: Sheffield (a) Premiership

5: Peterborough (a) Premiership

8: Peterborough (h) Premiership

12: Premiership Pairs – Belle Vue