Ipswich Witches 41 Peterborough Panthers 49 - Witches mauled at Foxhall

Published: 9:26 PM June 10, 2021





Ipswich Witches lost their fourth successive meeting as Peterborough Panthers took all the spoils at Foxhall Stadium tonight.

The visitors were sharp from the off and took a first-heat lead they were never to relinquish.

Craig Cook, making his debut for the Witches was the home star man, with good support from Danny King. But the Witches had too long a tail as the experience of the visitors proved crucial.

Danes Hans Andersen, Bjarne Pedersen and Ulrich Ostergaard showed their liking for the Foxhall track, with Scott Nicholls also chipping in well. It was a deserved maximum four points for the Panthers.

It was another hot Thursday night at Foxhall and again another good crowd was in attendance.

Action from the opening heat. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

The Panthers got off to the perfect start, Pedersen doing enough to push Cook wide on turn one, as he and Andersen sped away to victory.

Ostgergaard won the from outside in the next and it was the Witches who gated well in heat three, as King and Jake Allen hit the front. However, Nicholls went up the inside of Allen coming out of turn two on lap two.

New signing Paul Starke pictured ahead of the meeting. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

The Panthers led by two and it stayed that way in the next as Cook won his first race as a full Witches rider in heat four, but two became six in heat five with deadly Danes, Pedersen and Andersen notching another maximum to put the visitors six up.

Cook was in as a tactical ride in heat six and he won his second race of the night, as Paul Starke picked up his first point in a Witches racejacket. It was Cook again who was to the fore as his night was starting well, but Nicholls passed Rowe for second.

Paul Starke crashes out of heat 8. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

The Panthers went six up again in heat eight, but in an untidy heat nine that saw riders bucking and rearing, the Witches hit back with a maximum of their own. But that didn't last long and again the Panthers took a six point lead, Ostergaard proving a star man at reserve for the visitors.

Cook won his fourth race of the night in heat 11, but he had few consistent team-mates around him.

Craig Cook ahead of Scott Nicholls in heat 7. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

King rode a brave opening first and second turn in heat 12, but Kemp was at the back as the Panthers lead remained at six.

Harris produced a wonder start in heat 13 as King and Cook passed Pedersen. But the Panthers were closing in. And they sealed the deal in the next, Nicholls passing Allen.