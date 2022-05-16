Poor show from Witches as they throw away big lead

Match Report

Ipswich Witches threw away an eight-point lead as Sheffield Tigers showed exactly why they are favourites among many for the Premiership title this season with a 43-47 win at Foxhall.

The Foxhall Heath side got off to a dream start with two maximums in the first two heats, but they increasingly fell away as the meeting wore on, with only Jason Doyle and reserve Danyon Hume showing their any sort of consistent form.

This was a hugely disappointing result for the Witches in front of the Eurosport cameras and is a shame after their fine win at Wolves last week.

Danny King and Tobiasz Musielak hit the deck in heat three. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Doyle was in maximum mood, but the rest of the main body of the team were all over the place winning just two heats between them, as Hume showed them how it was done.

It was a lovely, sunny evening and the Witches got off to the perfect start as Erik Riss and Jason Doyle flew from the start to gain maximum points from heat one for the home side.

HOW IT UNFOLDED AT FOXHALL

And the Witches went eight ahead in the reserves race, with Danyon Hume and Broc Nicol shooting to the front for another maximum score.

Ben Barker gated to the front in the next and partner Danny King almost got round to join him, but was pushed wide as he tried to. King fell on the final lap, but was up okay.

Adam Ellis won the Tigers first race of the night in heat four, before Chris Harris and Craig Cook reduced the Witches lead to four at 17-13 with the visitors' first 5-1 of the night.

Danyon Hume is interviewed by presenter Kevin Long. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Doyle stormed up the inside of Ellis going into turn three in heat six before Broc Nicol fell while challenging Musielak in heat seven. The Tigers had got themselves back into it after a torrid start.

Riss packed up in heat eight as Hume continued his excellent meeting with another three points. But it was Sheffield who were now looking stronger as Ellis won again.

Doyle rode a hard first turn to take the lead in the next as Riss was passed by Howarth but held third as the Witches went four up again.

Danny King is passed by Craig Cook in heat five. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

But it was all level one race later as the Tigers completed their comeback, with Harris and Cook gating to a maximum. Hume fell on the fourth bend of lap one in heat 12 as Musielak won the re-run and suddenly the Tigers were ahead - from being eight down.

Harris was on the deck after a coming together with Doyle in heat 13. It was all four back. In the re-run the Witches gated to the front, but Harris passed Batchelor as the scores levelled up once more.

It was an exciting finale now and Sheffield made sure of at least a draw with a 5-1 in heat 14 with another 5-1.

And Harris and Ellis saw it home as the Witches suffered their first Premiership home defeat of the season.

Witches guest Broc Nicol falls on the outside of Tobiasz Musielak in heat seven. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Top Witch: Danyon Hume. A super nine points from Hume, which should have been enough to see the Witches home. It wasn't.

Ipswich: J Doyle (2*,3,3,3,3) =14+1; E Riss (3,1,e/f,1) =5; D King (f/x,1,2,2) = 5; B Barker (3,0,0,0) =3; T Batchelor (1*,2,0,1,0) =4+1; B Nicol (2*,f,1,) = 3+1; D Hume (3,2,3,f/x, 1) = 9

Sheffield: C Harris (0,3,2*,2,2) =9+1; C Cook (1,2*,1*,3) = 7+2; T Musielak (1*,1,0,3) =5+1; K Howarth (2,3,2,3) = 10; A Ellis (3,2,3,0,1*) =9+1; S Nielsen (0,0,1,1,2*) =4+1; C Mountain (1,0,2,) 3.

*bonus point

Heat details

1. Riss, Doyle, Cook, Harris 56.1 5-1

2. Hume, Nicol, Mountain, Nielsen 57.5 10-2

3. Barker, Howarth, Musielak, King (f/x) no time 13-5

4. Ellis, Hume, Batchelor, Mountain 57.6 16-8

5. Harris, Cook, King, Barker 56.7 17-13

6. Doyle, Ellis, Riss, Nielsen 57.1 21-15

7. Howarth, Batchelor, Musielak, Nicol (f) 57.4 23-19

8. Hume, Mountain, Cook, Riss (e/f) 58.0 26-22

9. Ellis, King, Nielsen, Barker 57.3 28-26

10. Doyle, Howarth, Riss, Musielak 57.9 32-28

11. Cook, Harris, Nicol, Batchelor 57.0 33-33

12. Musielak, King, Nielsen, Hume (f/x) 57.6 35-37

13. Doyle, Harris, Batchelor, Ellis 58.0 39-39

14. Howarth, Nielsen, Hume, Barker 58.2 40-44

15. Doyle, Harris, Ellis, Batchelor 58.1 43-47

Witches 0pts. Sheffield 3pts.

Premiership

P Pts.

Belle Vue 4 11

Ipswich 3 6

Sheffield 2 6

Wolves 2 3

King's Lynn 2 1

Peterborough 3 0