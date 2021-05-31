Wolverhampton Wolves 62 Ipswich Witches 28 - big thrashing for poor Witches

Published: 9:21 PM May 31, 2021 Updated: 9:27 PM May 31, 2021

Ipswich Witches were sent packing in the midlands as Wolves produced a powerhouse display to run out 62-28 victors.

The Foxhall Heath side arrived in good shape and still unbeaten in their first three Premiership clashes. But they had no answer to the Wolves track craft on the tight Monmore Green circuit.

Time and again the Witches gated reasonably well, but Wolves pulled all the lines, especially on turn two and the Witches looked all at sea.

Rory Schlein charges up the inside of Danny King in heat four. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Three Wolves riders were unbeaten, while the Witches only produced one heat winner. They will be hoping to do much better against King's Lynn on Thursday night.

Wolves got off to the perfect start, making the most of Jordan Stewart flying wide on turn two as Luke Becker nipped through to join race leader Sam Masters.

Anders Rowe gave good chase to leader Broc Nichol in the next but it was another home heat advantage. The home side went 10 up as Nick Morris and Ryan Douglas gated to the front and the Witches were on the back foot.

The Witches on a track walk ahead of the meeting at Monmore Green. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Drew Kemp and Danny King made the start in heat four, but Rory Schlein made a great move to first pass King and then Kemp in thrilling fashion.

King was in for a tactical ride in the next but it was Morris who led all the way. Jason Crump went wide allowing Douglas into third, but the Wolves man then fell on the first bend to gift the Witches a share of the spoils.

Drew Kemp inside Luke Becker and Jordan Stewart in heat eight. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich still hadn't provided a heat winner, although they looked as though they might in heat six as King led. But Becker rode a brilliant outside line to pass King as Masters nipped up the inside as well for the Wolves third maximum in the first six races and already they led by 14.

Cameron Heeps looks to have the inside advantage over Broc Nicol and Rory Schlein, in heat six, but finished behind both Wolves riders. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Allen crashed on the fourth turn in heat seven and was excluded. Heeps, on his own, made a good start, but like so many of his team-mates he just didn't get round the second bend as both Wolves flew by.

The Witches again gated in the next, but Becker flew past both of them, with Kemp holding well onto second place.

Promoter Chris Louis and team manager Ritchie Hawkins talk tactics in the sun ahead of the meeting. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

King got lucky as Douglas shed a chain yards from the line in heat nine as he was about to complete another Wolves one-two and Wolves sewed it up as early as heat 10 as Masters and Becker left Heeps and Allen for dead.

Crump did at last bring the small contingent of Ipswich fans some joy when he won heat 11, although two races later he suffered an awful crash when flipping up coming out of turn four and crash spectacularly to the deck.

Fortunately he walked away unscathed