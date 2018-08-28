‘Peckers up to fifth after another fine victory at Notcutts for Woodbridge

Mark Ray taps home after good work from Ryan Keeble to make it 2-0 to Woodbridge Photo; PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town 3 Thetford Town 1

Woodbridge Town gained another home win with a hard-fought victory over Thetford Town who made life difficult for the Woodpeckers, with goals from Jake Green, Mark Ray and Ryan Keeble clinching the three points, writes John Middleditch.

It moved Woodbridge upto fifth in the table ahead of a mouth-watering clash with sixth-placed Kirkley & Pakefield next weekend.

Considering they lost their first three games of the season, it has been some turnaround from Jamie Scales’ side.

Bradley Sandell’s corner after just five minutes was headed goalwards by Sam Bond but home keeper Alfie Stronge saved well and a minute later Sandell’s pass was headed over by Nathan Clarke for the visitors.

Carlos Edwards’ free kick was headed over by Green after 15 minutes and Ellis Murrell’s pass to Kelsey Trotter resulted in Murrell’s shot on target after 21 minutes.

Keeble’s pass to Ray after 28 minutes saw the strikers shot was parried by away keeper Will Viner and from the rebound Ray’s pass found Kelsey Trotter but his shot went over the bar.

Keeble’s pass after 34 minutes found Alex Greggor and his shot also missed the target but 0-0 at the break.

But Woodbridge took control with three second-half goals to clinch the game.

Green seized on a rebound after 46 minutes and opened the scoring with a superb left foot finish from just inside the penalty area to make it 1-0.

The Woodpeckers doubled their lead after 62 minutes when Keeble’s pace easily beat the defender and his accurate cross was swept home by Ray.

Edwards’ pass after 65 minutes was met by Ray and his shot was well saved by Viner, while away substitute and top scorer Valter Rocha headed home to make it 2-1 after 70 minutes but the home side increased their lead after 71 minutes when from Edwards’ cross and after a goalmouth scramble, Keeble’s header went inches over the goalline and it was 3-1.

Valter Rocha’s effort tested Stronge after 76 minutes and from Murrell’s cross after 89 minutes, Trotter’s header was cleared off the line but this was another deserved victory for the home side.

Woodbridge: Stronge, Rea (Capt), Murrell, Garnham, Churchyard, Green, Edwards, Greggor, Ray, Trotter, Keeble, Subs: Southgate for Greggor 77 Mins, Holmes for Edwards 87 Mins, Josh Leech for Ray 87 Mins, Unused: Sinclair, Singh.

Referee: Callum Walchester.