Woodbridge School hosts Suffolk Schools Series B Cross Country Championships
PUBLISHED: 19:42 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 10 January 2019
Archant
I spent a cold but pleasant few hours at Woodbridge School, watching the best young runners in our region take part in the annual Suffolk Schools Series ‘B’ Cross Country Championships today.
The top 40 runners from each age group in the Series ‘A’ Championships, held at Ipswich High School at the beginning of last month, were invited to take part in today’s event.
There was some excellent running, over what was a very tough course, featuring several testing climbs and a few twists and tight turns, all within the grounds of Woodbridge School.
There were some very impressive winners on the day, including another storming run from the highly-rated Ruby Vinton in the junior girls’ race, and an equally comfortable win for Lewis Sullivan in the junior boys’ section.
Likewise, April Hill was away and clear in the intermediate girls’ race, as was Tom Henson in the intermediate boys’ event.
Philippa Unthank triumphed in the first race, the senior girls age group, again by a big margin.
A full report and results will appear in a future ‘On the Run’ column by early next week, accompanied by a selection of photographs and more videos.