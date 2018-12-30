Woodbridge beat rivals Fram to stay in top six
Paul Leech
Thurlow Premier
Framlingham Town 1
Woodbridge Town 2
Woodbridge Town consolidated their place in the top six in the league with a hard-fought victory in the local derby, while Fram were left rooted to the bottom of the table, writes John Middleditch.
With goalkeeper Alfie Stronge absent, keeper Luke Singh stepped in and made some important saves in a scrappy encounter, Callum Sinclair and Kelsey Trotter scoring the all-important goals for the Woodpeckers.
Ryan Keeble’s cross was headed wide by Mark Ray in the first minute and captain Carlos Edwards’ swerving shot went over the bar after four minutes.
Danny Smith’s shot after 14 minutes was well saved by Singh with the away keeper also denying Max Willet from the rebound.
The Castlemen took the lead after 19 minutes when Jamie Brooks’ accurate shot from an acute angle beat the advancing Singh to make it 1-0. Ray’s effort was deflected for a corner after 23 minutes but a minute later it was 1-1 when Sinclair’s shot from outside the area beat home keeper Ben Vincent.
Then the Peckers took the lead as Liam Scopes’ header was saved by Vincent but Kelsey Trotter was first to the rebound from close range to make it 2-1.
Edwards’ shot hit the post after 40 minutes and Keeble’s shot from the rebound went wide as half-time arrived with Woodbridge up 2-1.
Mark Ray’s pass after 57 minutes found Keeble and his shot went inches wide of the post and after 65 minutes, Keeble’s cross was headed just wide by Aaron Churchyard.
The home side were always dangerous on the break and after 66 minutes, Danny Smith’s shot tested Singh before another Smith effort went over the bar after 68 minutes.
Edwards headed off the line after 73 minutes as the home side battled from start to finish.
Smith tested Singh again after 81 minutes, but Woodbridge held on for a fine win.