Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Woodpeckers bounce back to beat Histon

27 January, 2019 - 15:50
WoodbridgeTown fans celebrate as Jake Green scores to make it 1-1 against Histon. Picture: PAUL LEECH

WoodbridgeTown fans celebrate as Jake Green scores to make it 1-1 against Histon. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Thurlow Premier

Woodbridge Town 2

Histon 1

Woodbridge reversed last week’s result against their high-flying opponents in a game which saw Jamie Scales’ side recover from conceding a bizarre own goal to dominate after the break and deservedly take the points, writes Dave Meeson.

Taylor Southgate was at the heart of everything for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECHTaylor Southgate was at the heart of everything for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

The Peckers went into the game without influential midfielder Ben Garnham and striker Mark Ray who were both red-carded at Histon.

The influential Carlos Edwards and recent signing Jake Rudge stepped into the starting line-up and both played a big part in the victory.

The match itself was a clash of footballing styles as Woodbridge’s desire to pass out from the back was in stark contrast to the opposition, who looked to get the ball forward as quickly as possible and relied on a series of long throws.

Histon threatened through this route from the off and centre back Max York went close with a flicked header from a Lewis McDonald throw.

The hosts replied with Ellis Murrell picking up a deep Edwards cross before testing Histon keeper Sam Roach.

Matt Green went close midway through the half for the Stutes as he headed just the wrong side of the post from a McDonald cross.

The deadlock was broken on 34 minutes when home skipper Sea Rea failed to notice keeper Alfie Stronge had moved his position and rolled his back-pass into an unguarded net.

Jake Rudge, who was working extremely hard up front, went close to equalising just before the break but the former Claydon man could only find the side-netting.

Jake Rudge, on his full debut, was a contant threat up front for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECHJake Rudge, on his full debut, was a contant threat up front for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Woodbridge upped the tempo in the second half and Taylor Southgate headed a Jake Green cross against the bar.

Danny Gould could have extended Histon’s lead on the break only to blaze over. The game was threatening to boil over until play was halted on 69 minutes when the floodlights went out.

After a short delay the game carried on in the gloom and Woodbridge equalized with a quarter of an hour of normal time remaining as Green towered above the visiting defence to power home an Edwards corner.

The lights were gradually returning allowing the game to reach its conclusion and the winner arrived on 84 minutes when Edwards swung in a wickedly delivered free-kick which glanced off a Histon head and into the far corner to send the majority of the crowd of 240 home happy.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Hadleigh win relegation battle with Long Melford

Hadleigh celebrate taking the lead through Kyle Cassell in their 2-0 win over Long Melford. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Stow stay third after goalless draw with Brantham

Stowmarket Town players leave the pitch after their 0-0 draw at Brantham. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Much-loved costume shop set to close in latest loss to town centre

Jack Ablit and Erin Jordan outside the Fancy Dress Hut in the Thoroughfare, Ipswich, which is closing after five years of trading Picture: JUDY RIMMER

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists