Five car boot sales in and around Ipswich
- Credit: Stonham Barns Car Boot Sale
With the cost of living crisis squeezing household budgets, people are looking for clever ways they can earn a little extra cash or find a bargain.
Thankfully, car boot sales are a great opportunity to accomplish both of these things! Here are five of the best in and around Ipswich.
Saturday Car Boot at Trinity Park
Where: Trinity Park, IP3 8HU
When: Every Saturday
Price: Free for buyers, £6 a car for sellers
Located on the Suffolk Showground, the Saturday car boot sale at Trinity Park is one of the biggest in the area. Reviews consistently praise the organisation of the event, as well as the professionalism of the staff
Foxhall Boot Sale
Where: Foxhall Stadium, Foxhall Road, Ipswich, IP5 1LN
When: Every Sunday
Price: Sellers £6, buyers 50p per person
Regularly attracting dozens of sellers and many more buyers, the Foxhall car boot sale at the Speedway stadium car park is a great place to sell your spare stuff.
They offer facilities including toilets and catering including a burger and ice cream van.
Melton Boot Sale
Where: 2 Melton Rd, Melton IP12 1PF
When: Saturday, May 7, June 11, July 2, August 6, August 20, September 3, and September 17
Price: £5 per car for sellers, free for buyers
Located in Melton, near Woodbridge, this car boot is a little further out but offers an alternative to the hustle and bustle of Trinity park.
Refreshments and toilets are available.
Needham Car Boot
Where: Coddenham Road, IP6 8NU, Needham Market
When: Every Saturday and Wednesday until October.
Price: Buyers free, sellers from £7
Well attended by both sellers and buyers, Needham Car Boot has one of the best reputations in East Anglia. Starting at 6am and finishing at 1.30pm, rising early is a necessity to find the best deals.
Toilets and refreshments are available.
Stonham Barns Car Boot
Where: Stonham Barns Car Boot, Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal IP14 6AT
When: Sundays and Bank Holidays
Price: From £6 for sellers, free for browsers
A traditional car boot sale held from 6.30am, sellers can just turn up and start trading.
Known for its antiques and one-off sellers, the Stonham Barns car boot has a friendly atmosphere with knowledgeable punters. Dogs are welcome.