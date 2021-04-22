7 fun things to do with the family in the Ipswich area this weekend
What can you do with the family around Ipswich this weekend? There are more options as outdoor leisure facilities and activities open up.
Stocks Funfair, Bramford Road, Ipswich, until Sunday, April 25
The popular funfair has returned, and is open on weekdays from 5pm and on weekends from 3pm, with free on-site parking.
Rides range from the teacups to the twister.
Customers can check in by using the QR code displayed at the front of the site.
Helmingham Hall Gardens open, Sunday, April 25
The famous Grade I listed gardens open for the season on Sunday, with tickets available from the shop on the day of your visit.
As well as the spectacular landscape gardens, you can see herds of red and fallow deer and a lot of other wildlife. Visitors are welcome to bring dogs on leads.
There is a charge of £7 for adults and £3.50 for children. The gardens will be open from 11am to 4.30 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11am to 4:30pm, and also open on bank holidays.
Trinity Park car boot sale, Ipswich, 6am to
This car boot sale returned last week and is now running every Saturday. It is dog friendly and there are brick toilets available on site.
Pitches are £6 for a car and £8 for a van, and gates are open from 6am to midday.
Organisers say there is plenty of place on the site to allow social distancing to take place at every event.
Spring Break car show, Stonham Barns Park, Sunday, April 25.
Spring Break car show will be at Stonham Barns on Sunday, organised in association with Knuckle Busters Car Club. It runs from 10am to 4pm, with gates open from 9am.
The event will include vintage, hot rods, Kustom Kulture, 1950s and later cars and bikes, up to 1973. There is also a "show and shine" competition for later vehicles of special interest.
There will also be trade stands and music, including rockabilly and rock'n'roll from the V8 Rockets and Rockhouse. For tickets, at £10 for adults, under-12s free, visit the Stonham Barns website or buy on the gate.
Felixstowe Sunday Market, April 25
The Sunday market has been running with just essential stalls during lockdown, but has now welcomed back all its traders.
It takes place on the Manning's courtyard behind the arcade and is open from 9am to 3pm.
Stalls include fruit and veg, pet supplies, garden furniture, quality butchers, flowers, sweets, plants, fishing gear, handbags, travel luggage, tools and many more items.
Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, open daily
If you are looking for an animal attraction to visit at short notice, there is no need to book for this popular farm park, which is open from 10am to 5pm daily.
To avoid families crowding together, most animals will be kept outside, with piglets roaming around the farm.
Although the shop and cafe are closed, takeaway cakes, snacks and drinks are available, and there is plenty of seating for a picnic.
The den building area is open and you can still feed the animals.
Clip'n'Climb Ipswich, open daily
The indoor climbing centre on Ransomes Industrial Estate has reopened for standard climbing and toddler sessions, which must be booked online.
The vertical drop slide and leap of faith are also open again. Weekend toddler sessions start at 9am, with limited space.
If you need an energy boost afterwards, you can pick up a takeaway coffee and snack from the Paddy & Scotts fuelling station.