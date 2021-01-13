News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
TV funnyman Alan Carr brings new stand-up show to Ipswich Regent

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM January 13, 2021   
Alan Carr looking nervous in a tropical setting

Alan Carr is bringing his new stand-up show Not Again, Alan! to the Ipswich Regent in January 2022. It's his first stand-up tour for four years - Credit: Ipswich Regent

Alan Carr, TV’s Chatty Man, is going back on the road and is bringing his latest stand-up show Not Again, Alan! To the Ipswich Regent early next year.

It's been four years since Alan last went on tour, and in that time he's managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas.

His new show will explore his experiences - both real and imagined – that have occurred since his last tour. These include his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer.

Did any of this actually happen or is it just in Alan Carr’s overactive imagination?

The only may to find out is to join Alan Carr at the Ipswich Regent on Friday January 7 and Saturday January 8, 2022 as he muses upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful.

Tickets go on sale on Friday January 15, 2021 at 10am. Tickets will be available online from the Ipswich Regent website.

Theatre

