BBC to hunt for next Ed Sheeran with Ipswich music festival next month

BBC Music Introducing LIVE will take place at Cult Café in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Young local talents have a chance to follow in Ed Sheeran's footsteps as BBC Music's Introducing festival comes to Ipswich next month.

BBC Music Introducing LIVE in Ipswich, which will take place at Cult Café on Thursday, November 3, is aiming to celebrate and showcase the region’s unique and growing music scene.

The free event will cover a range of live gigs, masterclasses, practical workshops, talks and Q&As.

Ed Sheeran received support from BBC Music Introducing early in his career. - Credit: PA

The previous editions of the festival supported the careers of many big-name artists, including Suffolk's own Ed Sheeran, Florence + the Machine, Little Simz, Celeste, Sam Fender, Mabel, Aitch, Raye, Arlo Parks, Loyle Carner, The 1975 and Chvrches.

As part of the festival, BBC Introducing in Suffolk will be hosting a special live Q&A and jam session in collaboration with local jam group 'Behind Closed Doors'.

During the event, industry experts and local talents will share their insider knowledge with budding artists, with the goal of supporting and inspiring the next generation of those looking to break into the music industry.

Speakers will include local record label owners, Purple City, local artist, Native James, PRS Foundation Grants Coordinator, Wesley Holdsworth, and local artist and community worker, Jade Mayjean.

There will also be live performances throughout the night and an open jam session for anyone in attendance.

Kelly Betts, the editor at BBC Introducing, said: “BBC Music Introducing LIVE is one of the fastest growing and most exciting events in the calendar for any young artist or creative, and I am so proud to be taking it right across the UK this year.

“There are some incredible artists coming out of Suffolk right now and our goal with BBC Music Introducing Live is to provide unrivalled access for anyone aspiring to make their way in to the business and to give emerging homegrown talent across the nation the opportunity to build profile and awareness as they take their next step in their careers”.

The event will be hosted by BBC Introducing in Suffolk’s very own presenter, Angelle Joseph, and run from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Tickets to the free event can be secured online.