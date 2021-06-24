Published: 5:30 AM June 24, 2021

This weekend visitors to Felixstowe are being encouraged to celebrate the arrival of a quirky shopping and foodie destination by the beach.

Businesses at Beach Street Felixstowe are hoping for a busy summer, as 2021 becomes the year of the staycation on the Suffolk coast.

Beach Street, which is created solely from shipping containers from the Port of Felixstowe, is thought to be the first seaside 'container complex' attraction in the UK.

Co-owner Charlie Manning said: "Beach Street complements the more traditional tourist spots in our lovely seaside town.

"Being mainly outdoors and just across the road from the beach, it is also an ideal place if people want to ease themselves back into socialising and mingling after lockdown.”

Those looking for a bite to eat at the official launch this Saturday can choose from 'dirty' vegan food, New York style pizza and macaroni cheese.

Find out more about Beach Street Felixstowe's official launch and fun day on their Facebook page.

