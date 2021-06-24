News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Why you should be heading to Beach Street this Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 5:30 AM June 24, 2021   
People enjoying the new Beach Street complex in Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People enjoying the new Beach Street complex in Felixstowe - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This weekend visitors to Felixstowe are being encouraged to celebrate the arrival of a quirky shopping and foodie destination by the beach. 

Businesses at Beach Street Felixstowe are hoping for a busy summer, as 2021 becomes the year of the staycation on the Suffolk coast.

People enjoying the new Beach Street complex in Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People enjoying the new Beach Street complex in Felixstowe - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Beach Street, which is created solely from shipping containers from the Port of Felixstowe, is thought to be the first seaside 'container complex' attraction in the UK. 

Beach Street features a number of containers converted into shops and restaurants 

Beach Street features a number of containers converted into shops and restaurants - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Co-owner Charlie Manning said: "Beach Street complements the more traditional tourist spots in our lovely seaside town.

"Being mainly outdoors and just across the road from the beach, it is also an ideal place if people want to ease themselves back into socialising and mingling after lockdown.”

Tamar Mayne in front of the Beach Street mural at Felixstowe

Tamar Mayne in front of the Beach Street mural at Felixstowe - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Those looking for a bite to eat at the official launch this Saturday can choose from 'dirty' vegan food, New York style pizza and macaroni cheese. 

Victoria Petchey, owner of The Gallery Box. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Victoria Petchey, owner of The Gallery Box at Beach Street - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Find out more about Beach Street Felixstowe's official launch and fun day on their Facebook page. 

Tracy Richer, owner of The Waffle Shack at Beach Street. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tracy Richer, owner of The Waffle Shack at Beach Street - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN






Most Read

  1. 1 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
  2. 2 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
  3. 3 Delays expected at A14 Copdock Interchange
  1. 4 Fire marshals to patrol Waterfront block 24/7 and balconies could be removed
  2. 5 Burglars crept into Ipswich home while occupant was inside
  3. 6 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
  4. 7 'I love it' –shoppers and retailers hope Ipswich street closure is here to stay
  5. 8 Rubbish dumped on A14 approach road
  6. 9 Ipswich street closure could be made permanent under consultation plans
  7. 10 Rogue trader steals money after offering to repair car
Suffolk
Suffolk
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Suffolk Punch closed in early March. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boxing coach punches man in Ipswich pub attack

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Traffic building on A14 near Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

Major delays on A14 near Ipswich as broken down crane blocks carriageway

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images from the shops

Shoplifter who stole conditioner and washing up goods caught on CCTV

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus