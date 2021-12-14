Vote for the best Christmas lights in Suffolk

These are some of the best Christmas lights in Suffolk - with houses from Lowestoft to Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds to Stowmarket decked out for the festive season.

The Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times teamed up with Collins Skip Hire, based in Ipswich, to find the most colourful, twinkling displays in the county - and now we are asking you to vote for your favourite.

There are 20 houses to choose from, all truly spectacular in their own way.

The owners of three houses with most votes will each be presented with a cheque for £500 to give to a charity of their choice.

Natalie Sadler, Editor of the Ipswich Star, said: "After the 18 months we have all experienced, it is warming to see some families have gone to such great lengths to brighten up their homes - and indeed their streets.

"Many families do this for good causes and we are grateful to Collins for boosting their efforts further."

You can vote by completing this form.

The closing date is Boxing Day, Sunday, December 26.

