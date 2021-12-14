News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vote for the best Christmas lights in Suffolk

Abygail Fossett

Published: 6:15 PM December 14, 2021
16 Gainsborough Drive, Lawford

16 Gainsborough Drive, Lawford - Credit: Archant

These are some of the best Christmas lights in Suffolk - with houses from Lowestoft to Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds to Stowmarket decked out for the festive season.

The Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times teamed up with Collins Skip Hire, based in Ipswich, to find the most colourful, twinkling displays in the county - and now we are asking you to vote for your favourite.

There are 20 houses to choose from, all truly spectacular in their own way.  

The owners of three houses with most votes will each be presented with a cheque for £500 to give to a charity of their choice.

Natalie Sadler, Editor of the Ipswich Star, said: "After the 18 months we have all experienced, it is warming to see some families have gone to such great lengths to brighten up their homes - and indeed their streets.

"Many families do this for good causes and we are grateful to Collins for boosting their efforts further."

You can vote by completing this form.

The closing date is Boxing Day, Sunday, December 26. 

Wickham Road, Finningham

Wickham Road, Finningham - Credit: Archant

Mimosa Walk, Lowestoft 

Mimosa Walk, Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

Furlong Close, Elmswell

Furlong Close, Elmswell - Credit: Archant

Dains Place, Trimley St Mary

Dains Place, Trimley St Mary - Credit: Archant

137 Fletcher Road, Ipswich

137 Fletcher Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Whitehouse Road, Ipswich

Whitehouse Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Thackeray, Ipswich

Thackeray, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

23 Kilbourn Road, Lowestoft

23 Kilbourn Road, Lowestoft - Credit: Archant

Kingsland, Ipswich

Kingsland, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

94 Fletcher Road, Ipswich

94 Fletcher Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

52 Reynolds Road, Ipswich

52 Reynolds Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

6 Churchill Avenue, Ipswich

6 Churchill Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Chaffinch Way, Stowmarket

Chaffinch Way, Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Pembroke Avenue, Woodbridge

Pembroke Avenue, Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

Mill Lane, Barrow, Bury St Edmunds

Mill Lane, Barrow, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Bury Road, Stowmarket

Bury Road, Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Churchill Avenue, Ipswich

Churchill Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The Old Post Office, Wickham Road, Finningham

The Old Post Office, Wickham Road, Finningham - Credit: Archant

41 The Street, Icklingham

41 The Street, Icklingham - Credit: Archant

16 Gainsborough Drive, Lawford

16 Gainsborough Drive, Lawford - Credit: Archant


