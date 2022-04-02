Nine of the best things to do in and around Ipswich this spring

There are plenty of things to do in Ipswich this spring from bottle feeding some lambs to testing out your skiing skills - Credit: Archant

From the having a go at skiing to taking a lovely long spring walk, there are plenty of things to do in and around Ipswich this spring with something to suit everyone.

Enjoy the Ipswich Waterfront

The Waterfront in Ipswich is one of the town's most beautiful spots to take a walk or get a bite to eat.

Take some time to enjoy the Ipswich Waterfront in all its glory - Credit: Suzanne Day

The cafes, bars and restaurants that occupy the shores, along with the boats and yachts, make for a nice afternoon stroll.

Treat yourself at the Suffolk Food Hall

The Suffolk Food Hall, which is just off the A14, offers a wide range of local foody bits including an artisan bakery, craft butchery, fishmonger and a deli counter serving some of the region's top locally-made products.

There are plenty of things to try at the Suffolk Food Hall on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is plenty of room inside the Suffolk Food Hall for you to enjoy as well as a restaurant.

Once you have done your shopping or eaten your meal there is also two escape rooms inside the Suffolk Food Hall for you to try.

Take a lovely spring walk along the River Orwell

There are plenty of good walks to try out in Suffolk this spring, but a walk along the River Orwell may just top the lot.

Striking views can be seen as you walk along the River Orwell - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You can spend all day walking along the River Orwell and through the Orwell County Park, which spans a huge 470 acres and covers ancient woodlands, heathlands and mudflats.

As you walk you will be able to see the many boats that have docked at the Foxes Marina and the Orwell Bridge.

Spend sometime with the fascinating animals at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, open all week from 10am to 5pm, has, like its name suggests, many rare breeds of farm animals.

You can also bottle feed some baby lambs at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are Highland and White Park cows, Berkshire and Middle White pigs along with Alpacas at the farm – which just celebrated the birth of some new baby animals.

Each child will also receive a free bag of animal food on entry.

More details can be found on the farm's website.

Spend the day at one of Ipswich's parks

People are spoilt for choice when it comes to parks in Ipswich.

There are plenty of parks to choose from across Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Parks including Christchurch Park, Holywells Park and Chantry Park are spread out across the town and many of which also have a place where you can grab a hot drink close by to keep you warm.

Ipswich Borough Council has also recently announced a five-year scheme to invest £3.5m upgrading more than 40 play areas in in the town.

Take a trip to the Ipswich Transport Museum

Spend a day out at the Ipswich Transport Museum and see the largest collection of transport items in Britain devoted to just one town.

Ipswich Transport Museum is a great place to spend the day learning about the history of British transport - Credit: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Pre-booking is not required and it will be open every day next week, from 1pm to 4pm except Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Test your skiing skills

Offering anyone of any age or ability the chance to have a go at skiing, the Suffolk Ski Centre is located just on the edge of the town.

Have a go on the dry slopes at the Suffolk Ski Centre - Credit: Archant

The centre has also expanded out, building a collection of high ropes and offering inflatable rings as an alternative to toboggans or skis.

Go and see some bluebells

There are plenty of places to see a variety of flowers including bluebells in Suffolk, including Freston Wood in Ipswich.

Freston Wood is renowned for the swatches of bluebells nestled amongst the historic trees and they make a beautiful sight for spring visitors - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Freston Wood, which has a rich history, dating back to medieval times, is renowned for its bluebells nestled amongst the historic trees.

Spend the day watching the ships come in at the Port of Felixstowe

Spend the day unwinding by the coast watching some of the world's biggest container ships dock at Europe's largest port.

Beach-goers catch a glimpse of the Ever Given on Felixstowe beach when it docked last year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Port of Felixstowe is a hotspot for ship spotters, with hundreds turning out to watch the arrival of the infamous Ever Given ship which blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt.

There are also plenty of other things to also do in Felixstowe, including the arcades and some of the county's best fish and chips.