Ipswich artist excited about Big Hoot design inspired by dad

The Big Hoot will see 50 owl sculptures displayed around Ipswich, each designed by a local artist - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Taking part in the Big Hoot trail is "massively exciting" for an Ipswich artist inspired by her dad's love of the seaside.

Jo Burrows, who paints professionally as My Little Paintpot, said she missed the opportunity to take part in Elmer's Big Parade in the summer of 2019 but was keen to get involved with this year's parliament of owls.

Speaking about the opportunity, the Ipswich artist said that it would be amazing to see her work on display in the town over the summer.

She said: "The secretiveness is unbearable but exciting - the owl is in my lounge and anyone who comes to the front door would be able to see it.

"I have to remember to throw a blanket over it, even when I'm getting my food shop delivery."

The Big Hoot is raising vital funds for St Elizabeth Hospice, a charity that is close to Jo's heart because her dad spent his final days at the hospice in 2020.

Designs are being kept secretive ahead of the trail, with only small details able to be shared on social media - Credit: My Little Paintpot

He was a big inspiration for the design, which incorporates his love of the seaside - and the owl will have plenty of intricate details for families to find.

Jo continued: "I'm from Ipswich and so to see something I've done in memory of my dad displayed where I used to walk with him will be wonderful.

"I think the trail will be great for the town, especially now we're coming out of the pandemic.

"Hopefully it'll bring people into the centre, get the shops and restaurants busy again, but most of all just give everyone something to smile at."

Alex Chapman, director of Two Point Zero, who are sponsors of Jo's design, said: "Of all the amazing artists we were presented with it was the combination of Jo's personal motivations and her eye-catching artwork that really drew us to her owl design.

"We can't reveal any more about the design until the trail goes live, but we are really excited for Jo's design to be representing us and the work of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich."

You can follow Jo's progress on the dedicated Instagram page @feelinghoothoothoot.