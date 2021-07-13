Published: 12:32 PM July 13, 2021

The Lego ' Brick History' exhibition is coming to The Hold in Ipswich just in time for the school summer holidays - Credit: Warren Elsmore

Lego lovers in Ipswich will have a real treat this summer as a special exhibition comes to The Hold just in time for the school holidays.

The Brick History exhibition, will open at the new heritage centre on Ipswich Waterfront from this Saturday, July 17 until the end of September.

Dads, mums and children that love everyone's favourite Danish toy will be able be able to see historical events told through Lego.

One of the highlights of the exhibition will be a Lego replica of the Sutton Hoo helmet which will be added after a talk on July 22 - Credit: Andrew Webb

Highlights from the Brick History exhibition include a 1.5m square medieval castle and also Lego models of Suffolk's famous landmarks - created by local people during lockdown.

On Thursday, July 22, Lego enthusiast Andrew Webb will be leading a talk about how a single Lego brick inspired him to painstakingly create a life size replica of the famous Sutton Hoo helmet.

The impressive Lego helmet will then be placed on display in the exhibition.

The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront will host the Brick History exhibition over the summer holidays - more information about the events they have lined up can be found on their website - Credit: Archant

Tickets for Brick History are priced at £5.00 for adults and £4.00 for children and concessions, family tickets are also available.

You can find more information about tickets and events inspired by the exhibition on The Hold's website - here.

