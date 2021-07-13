Lego fun comes to Ipswich for the summer holidays
- Credit: Warren Elsmore
Lego lovers in Ipswich will have a real treat this summer as a special exhibition comes to The Hold just in time for the school holidays.
The Brick History exhibition, will open at the new heritage centre on Ipswich Waterfront from this Saturday, July 17 until the end of September.
Dads, mums and children that love everyone's favourite Danish toy will be able be able to see historical events told through Lego.
Highlights from the Brick History exhibition include a 1.5m square medieval castle and also Lego models of Suffolk's famous landmarks - created by local people during lockdown.
On Thursday, July 22, Lego enthusiast Andrew Webb will be leading a talk about how a single Lego brick inspired him to painstakingly create a life size replica of the famous Sutton Hoo helmet.
You may also want to watch:
The impressive Lego helmet will then be placed on display in the exhibition.
Tickets for Brick History are priced at £5.00 for adults and £4.00 for children and concessions, family tickets are also available.
You can find more information about tickets and events inspired by the exhibition on The Hold's website - here.
Do you have an event lined up for the school holidays? Or any ideas to share? Please post in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group and let us know what you have planned.
