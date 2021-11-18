Ice rink funding approved for Chantry Library's Christmas event
- Credit: Suffolk Libraries
An ice-skating rink, Santa's Grotto and a 15ft tree will be part of Christmas festivities at Chantry Library, after a council committee confirmed funding.
The Friends of Chantry Library group, which works to support the library by organising events, activities and initiatives to raise funds, was granted £3,800 from Ipswich Borough Council's South West Area committee on November 11.
With this money, an ice-skating rink will be set up at the basketball court at the library across the weekend of December 18 and 19.
Other applications were submitted to Suffolk County Council and Stoke Park Asda Foundation for funds to cover a Santa's Grotto with gifts for kids and Christmas lights.
A 15ft tree has been donated for outside the library with a light switch-on event planned in early December.
Income from the event, which will charge a small fee for entry, will be put towards a similar event for Christmas 2022.
