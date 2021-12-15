'A magical experience for families' - Chantry Winter Wonderland

Borough councillor Jenny Smith and Chantry Library manager Vicki Mann with the library Christmas tree - Credit: Chantry Library

Chantry Library is aiming to give families a magical Christmas experience, with Santa, ice skating and carol singing.

The Chantry Winter Wonderland event will be held this weekend, on December 18 and 19, to give local families some festive cheer a week ahead of the main event.

Vicki Mann, Chantry Library manager, said: "Our library is at the heart of our community and we're always looking for ideas to bring people together.

"We held a summer event which was our first big event after lockdown. It was a huge success and it inspired us to do something in winter too for local people to enjoy."

The event has been organised by a committee made up of library staff, the Friends of Chantry Library group, the Chantry Residents' Association, Chantry Social Club and received support from the Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) and Suffolk County Council.

The library will be setting up an ice-skating rink in the nearby basketball court, which has been funded by IBC's South West Area Committee, with borough councillor Jenny Smith's support securing £3,800.

County councillors Nadia Cenci and Nathan Wilson have jointly provided £1,500 from their locality budgets to support the event.

Chantry Library raised £400 and the local Asda store in Stoke Park donated £500 for the Santa's grotto gifts.

Fran Hartley, treasurer and secretary of Chantry Library Friends group, added: "I'd like to thank the library staff for their hard work and for everyone else who has supported this event.

"There are still many challenges for many people in our community and Christmas is a difficult time for many, so we hope to bring some festive cheer with a magical experience for local families."

The event will be running both Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm.

The cost of the activities is £2 per Santa visit and £4 per a 20-minute ice rink session, including boot hire.

And the library is collecting items to donate to Lighthouse Women's Aid over the Christmas period.

Attendees are reminded that masks will be required inside.

For more information and to book a place for skating or Santa's grotto, please contact Chantry Library on 01473 927275.