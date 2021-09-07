News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Calling Cher fans - glitzy tribute show at Spa Pavilion will celebrate her amazing career

Judy Rimmer

Published: 8:56 PM September 7, 2021   
Cher tribute show Strong Enough, starring Kerry Carlton, is coming to the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe

Superstar Cher has been a star for more than 50 years - and a tribute show coming to Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion will celebrate her music.

The legendary singer has sold 100 million records worldwide, topping the charts with a succession of smash hits.

The stage show Strong Enough turns back the clock 50 years and follows her meteoric rise to superstardom, featuring 25 hits with a full live band and dancers.

Kerry Carlton as Cher in Strong Enough, coming to the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe

They include Turn Back Time, I Found Someone, Believe, One by One, Love and Understanding, Just Like Jesse James, All or Nothing, The Music’s No Good Without You, Cher’s modern Abba remixes and, of course, Strong Enough.

Leading lady Kerry Carlton said there are "enough costume changes to cause a sequins shortage”.

Strong Enough, a tribute to Cher, is coming to the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe

She added: “We capture the hits as they would have been performed live on stage during Cher’s heyday."

The concert will take place at the Spa Pavilion at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 2. For more details, visit the Spa Pavilion website.


