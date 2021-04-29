Published: 7:00 PM April 29, 2021

Christchurch Park in Ipswich is going to be home to a dazzling four-day Film and Food Festival this summer – putting your favourite films up on the big screen while tempting your taste buds with some locally sourced street food.

The Open Air Film & Street Food Festival is a collaboration between outdoor screening specialists Pop Up Pictures and Ipswich Borough Council and will see 14 films screened over four days taking in everything from family favourites to spine-tingling horror flicks set against the backdrop of Christchurch Mansion.

The festival will run from Thursday August 12 to Sunday August 15. Danny Banthorpe, of Pop Up Pictures, said: “We have been working hard getting the mix of films just right and we have been equally busy finalising the local street food traders. We have a 100% local ethos for the event.”

Two-for-One tickets on daytime movies also means attendees will be able to see two films for the price of one, with a Kids Club on Friday showing The Lion King and Jungle Book, a Brunch Club on Saturday showing Mamma Mia and Dirty Dancing, and a Sunday Brunch offer showing The Goonies and Back to the Future.

At the other end of the film spectrum, Pop Up Pictures have also programmed three nights of late-night horror movies shown on a separate screen on the Mansion Lawn. Audiences will wear headsets to make viewing even scarier. For those feeling brave, there’s even a chance to see the classic Friday the 13th on Friday the 13th.

Other highlights include The Greatest Showman, Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Top Gun, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The festival will also host a Street Food Market which is free to enter and includes a range of tasty vendors, from pizza to burgers, waffles to noodles, and more. The market will be open throughout the event to both cinema customers and the public.

The Street Food Market has a strong local flavour, including traders from Ipswich and Suffolk, such as Sweet P's BBQ & soul food, The Mobile Pizza co, Wagyu Burger & Street Food, Suffolk Spice Fusion, Le Dirty Cochon, Obscene Waffles and Ravenous Fudge.

While there are local street food traders available, customers can also opt for the movie picnic pass tickets and bring their own picnics.

Craig Lannigan, events programme manager for Ipswich Borough Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Pop Up Pictures to bring this event to Christchurch Park this summer. It will be a great opportunity for people to get out again and enjoy our beautiful park.”

Tickets are available to book online from £9.50 and kids go free.

The Open Air Film & Street Food Festival line-up

Thursday August 12

Bohemian Rhapsody – 8pm

Shaun of the Dead – 9pm

Friday August 13

2-4-1 tickets for Kids Club! – The Lion King & Jungle Book – 1-5pm

Top Gun – 6.15pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – 9.15pm

Friday the 13th – 9pm

Saturday August 14

2-4-1 tickets for Brunch Club! – Mamma Mia & Dirty Dancing – 1-5pm

The Greatest Showman – 6pm

Grease – 8.50pm

Nightmare on Elm Street – 9.15pm

Sunday August 15

2-4-1 tickets for Sunday Brunch! – The Goonies & Back to the Future – 1-5pm