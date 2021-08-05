Free fun day in Ipswich park this weekend with live music

Published: 7:19 PM August 5, 2021

Paul and Mary Daley of the IP3 Good Neighbours scheme, which is holding a community fun day - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A neighbourhood support group is planning a free community fun day this weekend, with live music and activities including a bouncy slide.

IP3 Good Neighbours will be hosting the free event at Murray Road Park from 12 noon to 4pm on Saturday, August 7, with support from. Murrayside Community development and the Friends of Murray Park group.

There will be music from Ipswich Hospital Band's Wind Ensemble, the Glenmorangie Pipe Band and singer and trombonist T-BoNe.

The fun day will also have stalls and activities, a bouncy slide and refreshments, all at no charge.

IP3 Good Neighbours chairman Paul Daley said: "We see this as a great way to get the community together following Covid and to have fun together."

After originally setting up as a Covid-19 support group, the group is currently forming a charity with plans and funding for a range of community activity and support.

Ipswich borough councillors are supporting the event, with Bill Quinton having given money from his locality budget, while Sarah Barber is going along on the day.

For more details of the group, visit the website or visit @ip3ipswichgns on Facebook.