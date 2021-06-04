Why dancers took over the Cornhill in Ipswich today
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A talented group took to the Cornhill in the rain today to promote the joys and benefits of dancing on mental health, showing routines in ballroom, Latin and commercial fusion.
Dancers and teachers from Lait Dance Club in Ipswich are performing at the Cornhill throughout June, in partnership with Ipswich Central, telling stories of how dancing has improved their lives.
Fifteen dancers are involved in the exhibition, which also involved four large photo-cubes under the Lloyds Avenue archway, standing about 2m high.
These exhibit 16 photos with editorial and hope to encourage others to get moving and benefit from the feeling of dancing, and the impact this can have on mental and physical wellbeing.
Pat Lait, who runs the dance school with her husband Tom, son Bruce and daughter Annette, said dancing is a social way to exercise.
You may also want to watch:
"It's really important for people's mental health," said Mrs Lait, whose family have owned the dance school since 1974.
"We have all ages, from really tiny dancers to older people, with even wedding couples coming to learn their first dance.
Most Read
- 1 Stuck Noah's Ark sparks international incident as Government urged to aid rescue
- 2 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Stars shock Witches in dramatic last two heats
- 3 Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions
- 4 'Wicked' Ipswich man joked about sex with children in 'vulgar' phone calls
- 5 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
- 6 Orwell Bridge cleared after collision causes delays outside Ipswich
- 7 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
- 8 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road
- 9 Ipswich 'recluse' printed indecent images of girls
- 10 Scam victim warns of 'unsettling' trick which conned him out of cash
"It's a great way to meet new people, especially after the last year."
The Lait family has restarted its dance classes, with social distancing measures in place, and said it is great to have people back.
They are "excited" to be showing off their passion to the people of Ipswich over the next month, even hosting 'social dancing' sessions on Tuesday, June 8 and 15 from 1.30pm to 3pm. Anyone can get involved.
The performances will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 12pm, and at 2pm on Saturday, June 19 and Saturday, June 26.
The cubes will be in place until at least June 26.
To discover the joys and benefits of dancing get in touch with Annette on 07854901857 or email laitdanceclub@yahoo.co.uk