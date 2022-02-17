News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Dawn French to tell 'buttock-clenching embarrassing' stories in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:21 PM February 17, 2022
Dawn French, star of The Vicar of Dibley, is coming to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich

Dawn French, star of The Vicar of Dibley, is coming to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich - Credit: PA

Comedy star Dawn French will be bringing her new live show full of "buttock-clenching embarrassing" stories to Ipswich's Regent Theatre.

The 64-year-old comedian and actor will be performing in Suffolk on her 'Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t' tour on Sunday, October 16. 

French, best known for starring in The Vicar of Dibley and sketch show French and Saunders, explained the tour's explicit title.

She said: "This show is so named because, unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

"There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

"I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work-life.

"Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears."

Book tickets online here

Regent Theatre
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Charlotte Bond

Shop owner on a tough start to year in Ipswich town centre

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
MonuMart warehouse deal

Planning and Development

Ipswich firm takes over former Co-op distribution site

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
A group of Ipswich Town football fans stopping at Macs before the game

Suffolk Highways

Popular food van rallies against 'nightmare' proposed lay-by restrictions

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the planned new Ferris wheel set to be built in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

First look at Ferris wheel planned to be built on Felixstowe seafront

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon