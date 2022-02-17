Dawn French to tell 'buttock-clenching embarrassing' stories in Ipswich
- Credit: PA
Comedy star Dawn French will be bringing her new live show full of "buttock-clenching embarrassing" stories to Ipswich's Regent Theatre.
The 64-year-old comedian and actor will be performing in Suffolk on her 'Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t' tour on Sunday, October 16.
French, best known for starring in The Vicar of Dibley and sketch show French and Saunders, explained the tour's explicit title.
She said: "This show is so named because, unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.
"There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.
"I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work-life.
"Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears."
