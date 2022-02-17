Dawn French to tell 'buttock-clenching embarrassing' stories in Ipswich

Dawn French, star of The Vicar of Dibley, is coming to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich - Credit: PA

Comedy star Dawn French will be bringing her new live show full of "buttock-clenching embarrassing" stories to Ipswich's Regent Theatre.

The 64-year-old comedian and actor will be performing in Suffolk on her 'Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t' tour on Sunday, October 16.

ON SALE NOW@Dawn_French brings her brand-new solo show to Ipswich Regent Theatre on Sunday 16 October 2022.



Tickets are on sale now.

Due to anticipated high demand, tickets will be allocated on a ‘best available’ basis.

Join the queue 👉 https://t.co/2bGuRE65VS pic.twitter.com/stsoCiaOZ4 — Ipswich Regent Theatre (@IpswichRegent) February 17, 2022

French, best known for starring in The Vicar of Dibley and sketch show French and Saunders, explained the tour's explicit title.

She said: "This show is so named because, unfortunately, it’s horribly accurate.

"There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of twattery.

"I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work-life.

"Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total twat on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears."

Book tickets online here.