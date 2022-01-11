Five of the best walks to take around Ipswich's parks with a coffee stop

People enjoying a walk in the sunshine in Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich is blessed with a number of stunning parks that are a treat to walk around in the January chill.

Here are just five potential spots to walk through, with a place to grab a drink close by.

Christchurch Park

Christchurch Mansion is a key feature of Ipswich's Christchurch Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Christchurch Park, just north of Ipswich town centre, is one of the town's biggest attractions thanks to its sprawling fields, wooded areas and the Christchurch Mansion.

A number of vendors can be found in the park to pick up a cup of coffee or other hot drink.

Chantry Park

The largest park in Ipswich extends over 124 acres and has plenty of walking routes for families to enjoy.

There are no places to buy drinks in the park itself, but there's a number of cafes in nearby London Road on your way into Chantry.

Holywells Park

Visitors to Holywells Park in Ipswich can grab a hot drink nearby - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Just around the corner from Ipswich Waterfront is the 67-acre Holywells Park, which features a children's play area and plenty of streams running through its woodland.

The Stables Cafe can be found at the south entrance, just off Cliff Lane.

Landseer Park

Hidden away in the south-east of Ipswich, Landseer park is home to rolling hills and plenty of woodland - Credit: Archant

The rolling hills are a key feature of Landseer Park in south-east Ipswich, with Ipswich BMX Club's track found at the centre.

Kenny's Cafe and Rendezvous Cafe are two of the closest coffee shops, with both being a short walk from the park.

Bourne Park

Bourne Park is close to Fox's Marina and a number of coffee shops - Credit: Archant

Bourne Park is just around the corner from Fox's Marina, with the Outlook Cafe offering stunning views of the waterfront.

The park itself has a beach-themed play area that is perfect for keeping youngsters entertained.