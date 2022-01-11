Five of the best walks to take around Ipswich's parks with a coffee stop
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Ipswich is blessed with a number of stunning parks that are a treat to walk around in the January chill.
Here are just five potential spots to walk through, with a place to grab a drink close by.
Christchurch Park
Christchurch Park, just north of Ipswich town centre, is one of the town's biggest attractions thanks to its sprawling fields, wooded areas and the Christchurch Mansion.
A number of vendors can be found in the park to pick up a cup of coffee or other hot drink.
Chantry Park
The largest park in Ipswich extends over 124 acres and has plenty of walking routes for families to enjoy.
There are no places to buy drinks in the park itself, but there's a number of cafes in nearby London Road on your way into Chantry.
Holywells Park
Just around the corner from Ipswich Waterfront is the 67-acre Holywells Park, which features a children's play area and plenty of streams running through its woodland.
The Stables Cafe can be found at the south entrance, just off Cliff Lane.
Landseer Park
The rolling hills are a key feature of Landseer Park in south-east Ipswich, with Ipswich BMX Club's track found at the centre.
Kenny's Cafe and Rendezvous Cafe are two of the closest coffee shops, with both being a short walk from the park.
Bourne Park
Bourne Park is just around the corner from Fox's Marina, with the Outlook Cafe offering stunning views of the waterfront.
The park itself has a beach-themed play area that is perfect for keeping youngsters entertained.