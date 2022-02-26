6 West End shows coming to the Ipswich Regent Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU by Elton, , Writer and Director - Ben Elton, Set Designer - Mark Fisher, Costume Designer - Tim Goodchild, Lighting designer - Willie Williams, Churchill Theatre, Bromley, UK, 2019, Credit: Johan Persson - Credit: Johan Persson

We're very lucky in Ipswich to have some of the best shows from both the West End and Broadway stop at the Regent Theatre.

Here are six musicals that will bring the glitz and glamour of the West End to Town.

Chicago

Chicago The Musical - Credit: Tristram Kenton

When: March 21-26, 2022

Price: Starting from £15

The award-winning Chicago will be coming to Ipswich, bringing the glamour of the Jazz age to town.

A satire on the criminal justice system, and celebrity criminals, the play features two female jailbirds desperately competing to gain the most possible fame from their murders.

We Will Rock You

We Will Rock You, the Queen musical by Ben Elton, is returning to the Ipswich Regent in 2021 Photo:Johan Persson - Credit: Archant

When: May 11-14, 2022

Price: Starting from £15

Featuring 24 of Queen's greatest hits, We Will Rock You by Ben Elton ran for twelve years on the West End and won the Laurence Olivier Award for the audience's most popular show.

The play is set in a far-future dystopia following a group of bohemians in a world where everyone acts, dresses and thinks the same.

The Cher Show

The Cher Show tells the life story of the pop megastar to the soundtrack of her greatest hits. - Credit: Supplied

When: November 22-26

Price: Starting from £15

The Cher show is a Tony award-winning Broadway musical that tells the story of the early life of pop megastar Cher.

Featuring her hit songs, including Bang Bang, Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves and Believe, the play is directed by theatre legend Arlene Phillips and features choreography by Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

Strictly Ballroom: The Musical

Kevin Clifton who will be starring in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at the Ipswich Regent in June 2021 Photo: Dave Hogan - Credit: Archant

When: January 9-14 2023

Price: Starting from £15

Postponed from November last year, Strictly Ballroom will feature former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton.

He will lead a group of more than 20 world-class performers to choreography from Strictly judge Craig Revell Horwood.

Telling the tale of the frustrated son of a family of ballroom dancers struggles with a traditionalist contest judge who considers his steps not "Strictly Ballroom", the play is a whirlwind of dance, music and drama.

The Commitments

The Commitments is coming to Ipswich after receiving rave reviews on the West End - Credit: Supplied

When: February 27- March 4, 2023

Price: Starting from £15

Inspired by classic soul and rock and roll music, The Commitments follows the story of a bunch of unemployed Irish youths who start a soul music band.

The show will feature songs including The Rolling Stones Satisfaction, Aretha Franklin's Think, and Mack Rice's Mustang Sally.

Sister Act

Sister act will be coming to the Ipswich Regent Theatre - Credit: Supplied

When: April 17-22, 2023

Price: Starting from £15

Based on the award-winning movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act was a smashing success on Broadway and the West End, and now it is launching on a second UK tour.

The play tells the story of disco diva Deloris who witnesses her gangster boyfriend commit murder and is forced to flee into witness protection and hide amongst the nuns at a dilapidated convent in San Fransisco.