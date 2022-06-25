7 walks in Suffolk with a stunning view

Orwell Country Park is one of Ipswich's most spectacular parks. You can walk for hours through woodland and down to the River Orwell with incredible views of the area. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In Suffolk, we're certainly not short on natural beauty and there are countless walking trails where you can lose yourself amongst the scenery.

Whether its a stroll on the beach or a trek through dense forest, each part of the county has its own unique charm that is waiting to be discovered.

Here are seven Suffolk walks with stunning views.

1. Orwell Country Park

Orwell Country Park has incredible views of the Orwell Bridge over the river - Credit: Archant

You can walk for miles in Orwell Country Park, getting immersed in the woodlands before emerging onto the river bank.

The route takes you out to the Orwell Bridge – one of Suffolk's most iconic landmarks.

2. The Sailor's Path

Aldeburgh's iconic colourful houses can be seen as part of The Sailor's Path - Credit: Denise Bradley

Take in the beautiful sights along the river Alde on The Sailor's Path trail.

Part of the 50-mile Suffolk coast path, the route starts at Snape Maltings before finishing in Aldeburgh, where the colourful beachfront provides an aesthetically pleasing end.

3. Framlingham Trail

Framlingham Castle is one of Suffolk's biggest icons and provides the perfect backdrop for a country walk - Credit: Citizenside.com

Who wouldn't want to go on an evening walk and watch the sun set over the castle on the hill?

Ed Sheeran certainly did and maybe he was onto something as the Framlingham Trail is full of delights with plenty of eateries and pubs to stop at along the way.

4. Aldeburgh and Thorpeness

The House in the Clouds at Thorpeness was once a water tower disguised as a house. Now it's a holiday home. - Credit: citizenside.com/Tim Denny

When wandering between Aldeburgh and Thorpeness keep an eye out for the famous House in the Clouds, which was once a water tower but disguised to look like a fairy tale house.

The walk takes you along the shingle beach and along the old railway before winding back to Aldeburgh for a hot drink or a pint as a reward for a hard day's rambling.

5. Ickworth Park

Ickworth Park on a warm Spring Day - Credit: citizenside.com

Ickworth Park's grounds are vast and visitors can journey through open fields, dense woodland and along riverbanks as they explore this west Suffolk park.

At the heart of Ickworth Park is Ickworth House and Hotel which is not only a building of incredible beauty, but is home to lots of history to uncover.

6. Two Rivers Walk

EADT DAVE GREEN I LOVE LANDSCAPES pics sarah lucy brown 5/4/11 Volunteers at the picnic site in Shotley which they would like to improve. EADT 9.4.11 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Two Rivers walk takes ramblers around Shotley Point and to the Stour and Orwell estuaries.

Two highlights are the wonderful views of Harwich Haven and the busy Port of Felixstowe.

7. Orford Heritage Trail

EA ENVIRONMENT pics sarah lucy brown 18/11/11 The National Trust and RSPB Havergate are creating new wetland habitats on Orford Ness with major European funding. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Orford Ness is another of Suffolk's naturally beautiful areas and the sweeping wetlands are serve as a peaceful escape for walkers.

After your done taking in the scenery, there's plenty of local watering holes to satisfy your thirst.