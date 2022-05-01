Gallery
Sun comes out for St George's Day bike show in Kesgrave
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The sun came out for the St George's Day charity bike show at the Kesgrave Bell, where hundreds of bikers enjoyed the first day of the bank holiday weekend.
Beginning at noon, the free-to-attend meeting at the Main Road pub welcomed people of all ages to come and enjoy the bikes brought along - from classic to custom to scooters - and see which were crowned winners at the end of the day.
All proceeds from raffle ticket sales were donated to the Royal British Legion's poppy appeal.
Organisers stressed ahead of the event that they weren't looking to be "bigger or better or new for 2022" - they were just "incredibly happy and incredibly grateful that things are improving enough for some sort of return to normality".
They thanked volunteers, sponsors, prize donators and Debbie McCallum from The Kesgrave Bell for their help in making the bike show possible.