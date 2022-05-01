Sun comes out for St George's Day bike show in Kesgrave

Gallery

Hundreds of bikers gathered for the annual St Georges Day bike meet at The Bell in Kesgrave. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The sun came out for the St George's Day charity bike show at the Kesgrave Bell, where hundreds of bikers enjoyed the first day of the bank holiday weekend.

Admission was free, with proceeds from the raffle going to the Royal British Legion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Beginning at noon, the free-to-attend meeting at the Main Road pub welcomed people of all ages to come and enjoy the bikes brought along - from classic to custom to scooters - and see which were crowned winners at the end of the day.

The event was returning after a few years of cancellation due to the pandemic - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

All proceeds from raffle ticket sales were donated to the Royal British Legion's poppy appeal.

Alby trying out one of the mini bikes. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organiser Sue Jones enjoying the good weather for the event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organisers stressed ahead of the event that they weren't looking to be "bigger or better or new for 2022" - they were just "incredibly happy and incredibly grateful that things are improving enough for some sort of return to normality".

A contest for best paint was being held as part of the day's event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Colin Snowden on his Triumph TR25W. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

They thanked volunteers, sponsors, prize donators and Debbie McCallum from The Kesgrave Bell for their help in making the bike show possible.

Dennis Hart with his bike at the return of the annual event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown