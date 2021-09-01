Published: 4:30 PM September 1, 2021

Riders preparing to take part in Ride For Helen at Trinity Park, Ipswich - Credit: Bishop's Stortford Camera Club.

It's not too late to join in a new charity cycle ride setting out from Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Sunday, September 5.

Ride for Helen is taking place in aid of the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, and riders can follow a 35-mile or 65-mile route through the Suffolk countryside.

As well as the ride, Elmy Cycles is holding Mr Grim's Big Bike Bash, running from 9.30am to 4pm, which will include a retro bike show, bike jumble and children's bike course, plus refreshments.

The charity, which carries on the legacy of the much-loved sports presenter, has been running a successful Essex cycle ride for several years, and has now decided to add a Suffolk event.

Pre-registration for the fundraising ride, sponsored by John Grose car dealership, has now closed, but it is still possible to sign up on the day.

Riders following the 65-mile route will set off between 8am and 9am, and those riding 35 miles will set off between 9 and 10am. Social distancing measures will be in place.

There is a charge of £25 for adults and £10 for children wishing to join the ride. The whole registration fee will go to support people with cancer in our region.

Public admission to the bike bash event is free unless you wish to run a stall.

For more details, visit the Helen Rollason Charity website.















