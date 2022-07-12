News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two Ipswich parks named on list of UK's favourite places

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:30 AM July 12, 2022
Ipswich Music Day at Christchurch Park

Ipswich Music Day at Christchurch Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two Ipswich parks have been included in a list of the nation's favourite parks.

The list, put together by Fields in Trust, includes all the nominees for the UK's most popular park and Suffolk is well represented.

In Ipswich, Christchurch Park and Holywells Park have been named on the shortlist.

The idyllic surroundings of Holywells Park will be the backdrop of the Chopin concert. Picture: SARA

The idyllic surroundings of Holywells Park - Credit: Archant

Christchurch Park was praised for being a "well looked after space" that can be used by a variety of visitors including dog walkers, tennis players, runners and children's playground users.

Holywells Park was recognised as being a "diverse woodland" with "numerous ponds with flowing water" as well as having a small museum and quaint tearoom.

Also in Suffolk, King George's Field in Haughley is among the nominees. 

You can vote for your favourite park in the UK on the Field in Trust website

