Dick and Dom to bring the 'spirit of da bungalow' to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:47 PM May 4, 2022
Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood otherwise known as Dick and Dom arrive at the NME Awards held at th

Dick and Dom arrive at the NME Awards in Brixton, London on March 2, 2022. - Credit: PA

Children entertainment legends Dick and Dom will be bringing "the spirit of da bungalow" to Ipswich.

The duo - Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood are - famed for their hit children's TV programme, Dick and Dom in the Bungalow, which ran between 2002 and 2006.

Now they'll be bringing the anarchic energy of the bungalow to the Ipswich Regent, as part of their new nationwide 20th-anniversary tour. 

The show will be packed with chaotic familiar favourites including Two Word Tango, Musical Splatures, The Grunty Song, Fairly Hairy Fizzogs, Pants Bance, and of course Bogies— Plus with appearances from Diddy Dick and Dom, as well as the legendary D.I Harry Batt no member of the audience is safe. 

The former CBBC stars will debut their performance at Standon Calling Festival this July, before moving on to Chester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Reading, Cardiff, High Wycombe and Portsmouth. 

The show will reach Ipswich on October 2. Tickets are available from the Regent Theatre's website

