Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Watch Elf, The Grinch, and Home Alone at Trinity Park this Christmas

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:36 PM November 18, 2021
Santa and co have set up a workshop at Trinity Park, so you can visit before the movies

Santa and co have set up a workshop at Trinity Park, so you can visit before the movies - Credit: @christmasadventureland

The Big Outdoor Cinema Company is returning to Trinity Park this winter, and will be showing three classic Christmas Films. 

On Saturday December 18 you can catch Elf, the classic christmas caper about a six foot tall Santa's helper starring Will Ferrell, while on Sunday 19 you can see Home Alone, where a young Macaulay Culkin protects his house from burglars. 

The Christmas films will finish on Monday 20, when the cinema shows Dr Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas. 

In addition, Trinity Park's Christmas event will run from December 19-21 and feature festive activities, including rides such as a Rodeo Reindeer, Bungee Trampolines, and Robbie the Christmas Land Train, as well as a mini-panto and a talking Moose. 

The event at trinity park ipswich is blessed by the presence of an extremely rare talking Moose 

The event is blessed by the presence of an extremely rare talking Moose - Credit: @christmasadventureland

Don't miss out on Mrs Claus's Carnage Kitchen taking place in the festive big top.

The event will also have a wide variety of festive food available including hot roasted chestnuts, candy floss, popcorn and sweets, as well as more substantial food, such as burgers, hotdogs and chips. 

Christmas Signpost at Trinity park

Which way do you want to explore? - Credit: @christmasadventureland

For guests over seven stone another option is available — the Elf Segway experience, where riders will pass the Elf Training Test and receive a license signed by Santa himself. 

Speaking of the big man, Santa will be giving gifts to every child who visits him, with the option to upgrade to a deluxe present available. 

Tickets are £29 per car, with an additional £3 charge for large cars and SUVs. The event starts at 12pm, while the films will aim to start at 6.30pm. 

Christmas
Ipswich News

