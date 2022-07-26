News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Felixstowe beach named one of the best for sea swimming in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:18 AM July 26, 2022
The Guardian has named Felixstowe one of the best beaches for swimming

The Guardian has named Felixstowe one of the best beaches for swimming - Credit: Archant

Felixstowe's beach has been named one the best for swimming in the UK by a national newspaper.

The Guardian has included the Suffolk resort in its latest guide of the best places for a dip in the sea in the country.

The guide was written for the publication by Ella Foote, the editor of Outdoor Swimmer magazine.

No other beaches in East Anglia were included in the list.

Felixstowe has picked up a number of accolades within the last year – with the north beach being named one of The Sunday Times' "most beautiful" in the UK for 2022.

People enjoy a dip in the Felixstowe sea in the heatwave last week

People enjoy a dip in the sea in the heatwave last week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The resort has once again been awarded a prestigious Blue Flag this year for its high water quality in the sea.

The Guardian guide said of Felixstowe beach: "Don’t be put off by the colour of the water at Felixstowe: just accept you are likely to emerge from the silty swell with a sea-beard.

"This is a challenging stretch of water for long swims, so Channel swimmers train here. There is a drag north or south, depending on the tide, but plan it right and you can swim with the tide and feel like an Olympian.

"Locals swim at the northern end of the beachfront between the cafes; for the dippers, the part between the groynes gives a good, safe depth to bob about in."

